Obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 18

ALBERT — Leonard Albert, 84, of Fresno died Jan. 16. He was a retired stockbroker. Service: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Temple Beth Israel. Remembrance: Temple Beth Israel, 6622 N. Maroa Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ANGELO — Michael Love Angelo, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was the owner and operator of Mike Angelo’s Fresh Fruit Market. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ASHLINE — Michael Ashline, 68, of Visalia died Jan. 16. He was an agriculture educator. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 27 at the funeral home.
BAILEY — Roy Otto Bailey, 79, of Kingsburg died Jan. 9. He was a locksmith. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Kingsburg Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
BROKAW — Berma Brokaw, 96, of Visalia died Jan. 13. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Exeter District Cemetery.
BROWN — Mark Anthony Brown, 57, of Tulare died Jan. 10. He was a mechanic. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Tulare Elks Lodge. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
BYRNE — Cecile Byrne, 81, of Selma died Jan. 12. She was a preschool teacher for Hope Lutheran Learning Tree. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at First Christian Church. Remembrance: First Christian Church, 2026 Arrants St., Selma, CA 93662. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
CARDENA — Joseph O. Cardena, 78, of Chowchilla died Jan. 13. He was a former engineer for FMC Corp. Services were held. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ENNS — Jack Enns Jr., 88, of Fresno died Jan. 14. He was a life insurance agent. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
ESPINOZA RUIZ — Rosa Espinoza Ruiz, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 13. She was a packinghouse employee. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 18 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
FLYNN — Elizabeth Virginia Flynn, 97, of Fresno died Jan. 16. She was a retired medical transcriber. No services will be held. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw, Suite 100, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GARCIA — Roy Roger Garcia, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was an auto mechanic. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 24 at VFW Post 8900. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GONZALEZ — Eliza Garza Gonzalez, 96, of Madera died Jan. 17. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 19 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710.
GOODMAN — Michelle Sylvia Goodman, 45, of Fresno died Jan. 7. She was a billing accountant for 25 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Lisle Funeral Home.
HIRONAKA — Kazu Sato Hironaka, 92, of Clovis died Jan. 11. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HOLGUIN — Joseph Holguin, 79, of Tulare died Jan. 14. He was a welder for 25 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
IPSEN — Evelyn Ann Ipsen, 77, of Laton died Jan. 15. She was an elementary school cook. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 800 Hanford-Armona Road in Lemoore.
LATONA — Lorretta Eileen Latona, 96, of Fresno died Jan. 12. She was a dry fruit inspector for the DFA of California for 56 years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center.
LEYVA — Leonardo Catabona Leyva, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 13. He was an owner of a grocery store. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
LIVEZEY — Don C. Livezey, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 12. He was a liquor distributor salesman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
LOVELESS — Carl Timothy Loveless, 60, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a U.S. Navy pipe fitter. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 23 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
LYNCH — Jack Hugo Lynch, 85, of Porterville died Jan. 15. He was a building contractor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MARQUEZ — Rosabella Victoria Marquez, infant, of Madera died Jan. 12. She was the daughter of Adriana and Edgardo Marquez. Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Jay Chapel. Service: 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home.
MOUREN — Linda Mae Mouren, 74, of Lemoore died Jan. 13. She was a teacher’s aide. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at South Valley Community Church. Remembrance: Kings S.P.C.A., 9071 16 1/2 Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
NOEL — Helen R. Noel, 82, of Springville died Jan. 14. She was a custodian. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
RODRIQUEZ — Tony Rodriquez, 79, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was a bar owner. Rosary: Noon Jan. 20 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Mass: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at the church. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
SANCHEZ BENAVIDEZ — Ana Maria Sanchez Benavidez, 73, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a food sorter. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 19 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church.
SAYLOR — Jerry Milton Saylor, 76, of Fresno died Jan. 15. He was the owner of Sayland Property Management. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Farewell Funeral Service. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at New Covenant Community Church. Remembrance: New Covenant Community Church, 1744 E. Nees Ave., Fresno, CA 93720.
SMITH — Sarah Ruth Smith, 40, of Clovis died Jan. 6. She was a freelance editor and writer. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at Memorial United Methodist Church. Remembrances: Marjaree Mason Center, 1600 M St., Fresno, CA 93721 or Memorial United Methodist Church, 1726 Pollasky Ave., Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
STEFANELLI — Shirley Virginia Stefanelli, 95, of Santa Maria, formerly of Madera, died Jan. 15. She was a former co-owner of Reed & Bell Drive-In in Madera. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
TORII — Roy Masaru Torii, 91, of Selma died Dec. 30. He was an owner of Torii Market. Private service. Remembrance: donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
TURNER — James Clenois Turner, 93, of Madera died Jan. 11. He was a construction laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Bethesda Apostolic Church.
