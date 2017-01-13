Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 15

ALVES — Evelyn Rose Alves, 93, of Selma died Jan. 7. She was a scale clerk for sun maid. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
ANDREWS — David Frank Andrews, 82, of Fresno died Jan. 12. He was an engineer for the F.A.A. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
AMIRKHANIAN — Benjamin Vresh Amirkhanian, 101, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a retired postal supervisor of 31 years. Memorial: 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Remembrances: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726 or Other Minds Music Festival, 55 Taylor St., San Francisco, CA 94102. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
BISHOP — Deborah Ann Bishop, 50, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a retired AT&T operator. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 18 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at Life Tabernacle Church.
BLANTON — Darlene Blanton, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at the funeral home.
BOITANO — Emily Boitano, 91, of Madera died Jan. 9. She was a retired loan officer for Bank of America. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650 or St. Joachim Catholic Church Mosaic Restoration Fund, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637.
CANFIELD — John Warford Canfield, 90, of Clovis died Jan. 12. He was a retired newspaper printer. No services will be held. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CHABALA — Areta Blanche Chabala, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
CIVIELLO — Stephen Edward Civiello, 68, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a clerk with Fresno County for 19 years. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrances: University Presbyterian Church, 1776 E. Roberts Ave., Fresno, CA 93710; American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711; donor’s favorite chariy. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
COOK — Mildred L. Cook, 99, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a business owner for 15 years. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
DEHART — Bill E. DeHart, 86, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a real estate broker. Services were held. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
DEWEY — Carol Ann Dewey, 79, of Hanford died Jan. 12. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
EHLERS — Mary Louise Ehlers, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 23 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
FERNANDES — Maxine Lois Fernandes, 95, of Visalia died Jan. 9. She was a clothing sales clerk. Private service. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
FIALHO — Peter Francisco Albert Fialho, 54, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a tax examiner. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at St Theresa Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
GILSTRAP — Leland Begg Gilstrap, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 9. He was a retired raisin farmer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
HAUSER — Wayne Edward Hauser, 80, of Visalia died Jan. 9. He was a Pastor. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Creighton Memorial Chapel.
HEDMAN — Lorene Mae Hedman, 84, of Clovis died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 24 at Yost & Webb Chapel.
HOLMES — Stacey Holmes, 52, of Fresno died Jan. 8. She was a hospital administrator. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors.
IVINS — Roy Dave Ivins, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 11. He was a retired construction worker for Granite Construction, Inc. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
JENSEN — Judith Mae Jensen, 83, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at Westminster Presbyterian Church . Remembrance: Westminster Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Santa Ana Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
JONES — Michael Stanley Jones, 66, of Clovis died Jan. 10. He was an entrepreneur in vinyl music. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LANG — Gerald Carl Lang, 82, of Visalia died Jan. 4. He was a rancher. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at Exeter Memorial Building. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
LEE — Sharon E. Lee, 74, of Kingsburg died Jan. 10. She was a teacher. Services were held. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
LINGER — Donald James Linger, 46, of Fresno died Jan. 11. He was a musician. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 20 at Bella Rose Bakery & Cafe in Kingsburg. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel in Kingsburg.
MACIAS — Ruben Aguilar Macias, 76, of Madera died Jan. 11. He was a retired construction worker. Visitation: noon to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 17 at the church. Remembrances: St. Joachim Catholic Church Holy Family Table, 401 W. 5th St., Madera, CA 93637 or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Fresno, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave., Ste. 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
MCKINLEY — Archie Donnelly McKinley, 87, of Clovis died Jan. 11. He was a salesman. Graveside: noon Jan. 20 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MILLIS — Meldon Edger Millis, 92, of Fresno died Oct. 10. He was a mail carrier. Services were held. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
MOORE — George “Don” Moore, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was an electronic design engineer for Ford Aerospace. Private service. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
MORALES — Darlene Frances Morales, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was an executive assistant for the Veterans Administration. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Farewell Funeral Service.
MULL — Charles Eugene Mull, 71, of Selma died Jan. 10. He worked in retail. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 20 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
MUNOZ MATA — Marissa Usenia Munoz Mata, 19, of Fresno died Dec. 23. She was a student. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Sanger Cemetery.
PERRY-GLENN — Gloria C. Perry-Glenn, 80, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a certified nurses assistant. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Rest Baptist Church.
REQUEJO — Raymond Requejo, 59, of Cutler died Dec. 27. He was a manufacturing laborer. Memorial: noon Jan. 27 at Orosi Memorial Hall. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
RITENOUR — Gary Lee Ritenour, 78, of Clovis died Jan. 10. He was a professor at California State University, Fresno for 30 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
SAMPLE — Bonner A. Sample, 92, of Clovis died Jan. 1. He was a cattle rancher. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SANTIAGO — Ralph Vincent Santiago, 41, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was an inventory clerk. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 19 at Farewell Funeral Service.
SAVAROS — Diamond Savaros, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a payroll clerk at Fresno State. Graveside: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
SHERMAN — Alvin Sherman Jr., 73, of Fresno died Jan. 7. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 19 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at the funeral home.
SOLIS — Ronald Anthony Solis, 58, of Fresno died Jan. 9. He was a chef. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at St. John’s Cathedral. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society, Inc.
TRUDELL-ROBERTS — Ann Marie Trudell-Roberts, 76, of Lemoore died Jan. 12. She was a federal judge. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Grangeville Cemetery. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
VOLPE — Louie Peter Volpe, 93, of Thousand Oaks, formerly of Madera, died Dec. 19. He was a retired salesman for Berberian Brothers & Atlas Beverage. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at Calvary Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances: The Cat House on the Kings, 7120 S. Kings River Road, Parlier, CA 93648; Friends of Madera Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 923, Madera, CA 93639; Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, UT 84741. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
VOORNEVELD — Adrian Voorneveld, 80, of Fresno died Dec. 22. He was an owner of Cypress West Ranch. Celebration of Life: noon Jan. 21 at New Hope Community Church in Clovis. Remembrances: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650 or Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave. Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WALKER — Kevin B. Walker, 51, of North Fork died Jan. 8. He was a logger. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 18 at North Fork Cemetery. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
