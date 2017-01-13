Obituaries for Saturday, Jan. 14

BELL — Charles Edward Bell, 63, of Traver died Jan. 6. He was a volunteer firefighter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
BRAR — Gurdeep Kaur Brar, 65, of Fresno died Jan. 8. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
CERVANTEZ — Ralphy Perez Cervantez, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a fork lift operator. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
CHIMIENTE — Joy Edna Chimiente, 88, of Reedley died Jan. 9. She was a floor person for Higham Packing and McKinney Packing. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel.
DAVIS — Angie P. Davis, 96, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a banker. No services will be held. Arrangements: The Neptune Society of Central California.
DILLINGER — Elizabeth S. Dillinger, 89, of Clovis died Jan. 8. She was a nurses aide for 32 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
FREITAS — Esther Freitas, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
FROLLI — William Richard Frolli, 64, of Visalia died Jan. 8. He was a teacher. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Frolli residence. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
HANSON — Bettina Sue Hanson, 70, of Springville died Jan. 7. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at Springville Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
KNOTTS — Corrine Knotts, 94, of Anaheim, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 9. She was a bail agent. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 15 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
REYNAGA — Robert Vasquez Reynaga, 89, of Porterville died Dec. 26. He was a construction worker. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 16 at Myers Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at St. Anne’s Church.
STATON — Virginia Dean Staton, 84, of Kerman died Jan. 1. She was a farmer for 25 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
ZAPATA — Daniel Zapata, 86, of Clovis died Jan. 11. He was a chemical engineer. Services were held. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
