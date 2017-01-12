Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 13

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings Pause

0:58 Family carries EpiPens with them everywhere they go

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:42 Hold back the floodwaters: Sandbags are simple, but here's how to fill and use them right

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

2:15 Downtown Fresno's Kids Cafe helps special-needs students learn job skills

1:15 Black Lives Matter protest outside Fresno police headquarters

1:08 Fresno launches FAX15 bus service, shortening the wait time

0:36 Fresno County offers sand and bags, but please don’t take the shovel