Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 13

BARTLETT — Richard Wayne Bartlett, 59, of Windsor, formerly of Porterville, died Jan. 9. He was a public works deputy director of operations. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 17 at Myers Chapel.
BROOKS — Mari June Brooks, 75, of Clovis died Dec. 23. She was an IRS tax examiner for 10 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
CAMBA — Benjamin Borja Camba, 79, of Clovis died Jan. 8. He was a retired electronics engineer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 and 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home in Fresno. Service: 6 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 20 at Garden of Memories Memorial Park and Mortuary in the Philippines.
GEORGE — Robert Chester George Sr., 88, of Tulare died Jan. 10. He was self-employed. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
HARGRAVE — Phyliss D. Hargrave, 92, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
KELLEY DAY — Eva “Bobbie” Ruth Kelley Day, 93, of Hanford died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at The Remington. Remembrances: VNA & Hospice, P.O. Box 2480, Monterey, CA 93942 or Hospice of San Joaquin, 3888 Pacific Ave., Stockton, CA 95204. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
LEDESMA — Eleanor Ledesma, 81, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 at Belmont Memorial Park.
MILLER — MaryAnn Miller, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a retired clerk for city of Fresno. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 14 at Shrine of St. Therese. Remembrance: Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
PRIMAVERA — Ann Marie Primavera, 103, of Fresno died Jan. 11. She was a retired factory worker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 at Farewell Funeral Service. Services to be held at a later date.
TODD — Walter Homer Todd Jr., 87, of Miramonte died Dec. 14. He was a commander with the U.S. Navy. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Dunlap School in Dunlap. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
VEINBERG — John Ernst Veinberg, 69, of Clovis died Jan. 8. He was a counselor and writer. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 18 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
VUE — Mai Vue Vue, 74, of Fresno died Dec. 16. He was a farmer. Visitation: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Faith Community Church. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
