Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 12

BRETZ — Kathleen C. Bretz, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a travel agent for 30 years. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Campus Bible Church, 222 E. Fountain Way. Remembrance: Fresno VA Hospital, 2615 E. Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93703. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
CURRY — Dorothy M. Curry, 93, of Hanford died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at First Baptist Church.
DANIEL — Stella Lucille Daniel, 83, of Sanger died Jan. 8. She was a retired business owner. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GOMEZ — Mary Elizabeth M. Q. Gomez, 68, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a production controller with the IRS for 35 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrances: American Diabetes Association, 1900 Point West Way, Sacramento, CA 95815 or National Kidney Foundation, 131 Steuart Street, Suite 425, San Francisco, CA 94105. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
GUSTAFSON — David Henry Gustafson, 69, of Clovis died Jan. 5. He was a law enforcement worker. Service: 3 p.m. Jan. 14 at Campus Bible Church, 4710 N. Maple Ave. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
HANNAH — Ronald C. Hannah, 82, of Pinedale died Jan. 8. He was an insurance salesman. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
HILL — Claude Gene Hill, 88, of Sanger died Jan. 6. He was a wholesale bakery distributor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LANE — Mark Evan Lane, 58, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a partner in Lottolishus for 10 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel.
LOMAX — Harvey Charles Lomax, 69, of Fresno died Jan. 9. He owned and operated Harvey’s Auto Electric for 33 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
LOMBARDI — Guido Anthony Lombardi, 95, of Porterville died Jan. 7. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 19 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 20 at St. Anne’s Church.
MASTRO — Ann Alfaro Mastro, 96, of Fresno died Jan. 10. She was a retired Fresno Unified School District employee. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at Shrine of St. Therese. Remembrances: Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora Ave., Fresno, CA 93728 or donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
MEANS — Sadie Jean Means, 86, of Porterville died Jan. 9. She was a librarian. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
MONTOYA DE NAJAR — Maria Teresa Montoya De Najar, 64, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Services were held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
PRICE-WIMPEY — Wauleah Price-Wimpey, 91, of Papillion, Nebraska, formerly of Clovis, died Jan. 10. She worked at AAA insurance for 33 years. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at the funeral home.
QUALLS — Jackie Loyd Qualls, 63, of Avenal died Jan. 4. He was a farm hand. No services will be held. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
RUIZ — David Rosario Ruiz III, 25, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a construction laborer. Private service. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
SANCHEZ GALVAN — Baltazar Sanchez Galvan, 86, of Tulare died Jan. 6. He was an olive picker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
SANDOVAL — Raymond Richard Sandoval, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was a welder for 25 years. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at St. John’s Cathedral. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
SIGLER — Read Mortimer Sigler, 87, of Coalinga died Jan. 7. He was an aeronautical engineer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
STONE — Ruth Baker Stone, 87, of Porterville died Jan. 8. She was a circuit board technician. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Myers Chapel.
VARGAS — Luis Fernando Vargas, 20, of Dinuba died Jan. 5. He was a farm laborer. Visitation and Vigil: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 to 1 p.m. Jan. 13at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
VILLEGAS — Leonel G. Villegas, 61, of Orosi died Jan. 7. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
WHITE — Elwood Larkin White, 70, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a retired truck driver. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WIGGINS — Gene Leroy Wiggins, 91, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a retired dental technician for 50 years. Private service. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
