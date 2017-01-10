Obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 11

AMARO — Joe Roldan Amaro, 101, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a farming foreman for 47 years. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
BELTRAN — Joe Beltran, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a truck driver for Craycroft Brick Co. Services were held. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
BROWN — Linda R. Brown, 57, of Exeter died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
CONNER — Connie Virginia Conner, 64, of Sanger died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
COOPER — Shannon K. Cooper, 47, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker for 20 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
COX — Jack W. Cox, 69, of Fresno died Jan. 7. He was a cement finisher. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CROSBY — George Sherman Crosby, 66, of Fresno died Dec. 15. He was a self-employed fisherman. Memorial: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
FAWCETT — Patricia Frances Fawcett, 64, of Sanger died Jan. 4. She was a data analyst for the Internal Revenue Service. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
FLINT — Kenneth Dean Flint, 66, of Fresno died Jan. 1. He was a warehouseman for a school district. Memorial: 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Fresno Funeral Chapel.
GLOVER — Markus Glover, 45, of Fresno died Dec. 25. Visitation: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
JOHNSON — Kaylene Johnson, 58, of Visalia died Jan. 8. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
JONES — Ellion Deontaye Jones, 14, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was a student and the son of Natasha Greenberry and Elliott Jones. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the funeral home.
LAZAROTI — Dianna Lynn Lazaroti, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a senior caregiver for 15 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
LOCKHART — Delores Lockhart, 55, of Fresno died Jan. 6. She was an in-home care provider. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
MAGER — Frank Ellis Mager, 51, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was an in-home care provider. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
MILLS — James Randall Mills, 53, of Madera died Jan. 8. He was a business owner. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Sanger Cemetery.
MORALES — Steven Anthony Morales, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 31. He was a school bus driver for Clovis Unified School District for 17 years. Memorial: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
MORALEZ — Christina Liza Moralez, 35, of Fresno died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Northwest Church.
PARRISH — Ellington Ray Parrish, 62, of Texas, formerly of Fresno, died Dec. 22. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Church of God, 388 N. First St.
PETERSON — Sandra G. Peterson, 65, of Shaver Lake died Dec. 14. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Clovis Hills Church in Clovis. Remembrance: The Church of Shaver Lake, 41340 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
RAI — Parminderjit Singh Rai, 45, of Kerman died Jan. 6. He was a truck driving instructor. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
RAK — Michael Arthur Rak, 61, of Coarsegold died Dec. 13. He was a medical equipment repairman. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Jan. 14 at Oakhurst Community Center. Remembrance: Eastern Madera County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 1314, Oakhurst, CA 93644. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
SAMPAGA — Richard Rapisura Sampaga Jr., 47, of Reedley died Jan. 2. Visitation: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Rosary: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
SIMMONS — Mattie Eloise Simmons, 78, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was a registered nurse. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
STILES — Kenneth Stiles, 67, of Lake Hills, TX , formerly of Tulare, died Jan. 4. He was an entrepreneur for 50 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Tulare District Cemetery. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
URBANO MARTINEZ — Maria Ramona Urbano Martinez, 62, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a hotel housekeeper. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at St John’s Cathedral.
VILLANUEVA — Richard Luis Villanueva, 23, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a warehouse worker. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Northpointe Community Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
YERENA — Eusebio Yerena Jr., 71, of Selma died Jan. 2. He was a rig mechanic. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Jan. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. No services will be held.
