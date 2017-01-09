Obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10

BANNER — Delores Faye Banner, 82, of Selma died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Floral Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
BEHRINGER — Virginia Julia Behringer, 91, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Sonoma Valley Community Church in Sonoma. Interment: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Mountain Cemetery in Sonoma. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BLANTON — Kathryn Ann Blanton, 75, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a tax examiner. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BONNER — Carrie Frances Bonner, 92, of Riverdale died Dec. 31. She was a certified nursing assistant. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Greater Faith Church in Fresno.
BUGG — Clyde Richard Bugg, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a mechanic. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CADDELL — H. Lawrence Caddell, 95, of Exeter died Jan. 6. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 11 at Smith Family Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Church of Christ. Remembrance: Central Valley Honor Flight, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704.
CLEMENTE ANDARACUA — Axel Uriel Clemente Andaracua, infant, of Porterville died Jan. 5. He was the son of Maria Andaracua and Cresencio Clemente. No services will be held. Arrangements: Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd.
COELHO — Audley N. Coelho, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was an accountant and bookkeeper. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Washington Colony Cemetery District. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
CROUGH — Royce Danny Crough, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was a tax analyst for the Internal Revenue Service. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
DUNCAN — Janet F. Duncan, 75, of Fowler died Jan. 5. She was a business instructor for Fresno City College. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GARZA — Maria Luisa Garza, 90, of Pinedale died Jan. 6. She was a nursing home housekeeper for 20 years. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
GRIM — Isaac A. Grim, 81, of Exeter died Jan. 5. He was a farmer. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Exeter District Cemetery. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
GUHM — Miriam Kathleen Guhm, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a retired librarian. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HAWKINS — Linda M. Hawkins, 67, of Springville died Jan. 6. She was a home health care provider. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
HERRERA — Enrique Herrera, 78, of Porterville died Jan. 5. He was a farm laborer. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Whitehurst-Peters-Loyd Chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Anne’s Catholic Church.
HUTTON — Yvonne Margaret Hutton, 88, of Selma died Dec. 26. She was a supervisor at Del Monte Cannery for 60 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
LOFLIN — Dorothy F. Loflin, 87, of Porterville died Jan. 6. She was a homemaker. Service: Noon Jan. 12 at Myers Chapel.
LUNA — Mary Sanchez Luna, 70, of Los Banos died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Church of Living Water. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MARQUEZ — Macario R. Marquez, 87, of Kerman died Jan. 1. He was an equipment operator. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Graveside: Noon Jan. 11 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel.
MARTIN — Evangelina Martin, 87, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Selma.
MARTINEZ IBARRA — Maria Leonor Martinez Ibarra, 82, of Mendota died Jan. 2. She was a farmworker. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MATTHEWS — Rose Ann Elizabeth Matthews, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a secretary for Fresno County schools. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ORTIZ — Jessie Ortiz, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a retired fruit packing quality tester. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
PADILLA — Sandy Kay Padilla, 57, of Madera died Jan. 6. She was a senior analyst for Madera County Health Department. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home.
PRATT — Syd Pratt, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a high school counselor. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Pratt residence. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
QUENEMOEN — Joyce Ann Quenemoen, 66, of Auberry died Dec. 9. She was a manager. Services were held. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
REYES — Jose Refugio Reyes, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a truck driver. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at St. John’s Cathedral. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
RING — Evelyn Ring, 77, of Mississippi, formerly of Madera, died Sept. 22. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ROS — Eang Kim Ros, 81, of Fresno died Jan. 7. He was an Army general for the Cambodian government for 20 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
SANCHEZ — Sara E. Sanchez, 86, of Sanger died Jan. 5. She was a home school liaison for 40 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Annadale Baptist Church. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SHIRLEY — Bernice Faye Shirley, 78, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at Fourth Street Church of God in Madera. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
STEPHENS — Lynn “Steve” Stephens, 63, of Fresno died Jan. 6. He was a general maintenance man and painter for St. Agnes Medical Center. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrance: Veterans Home of California, 2811 W. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
SUTHER — June Suther, 75, of Madera died Jan. 7. She was a retired bookkeeper for a retail auto parts store. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
TREVINO — Hermelinda Sanchez Trevino, 90, of Lindsay died Jan. 9. She was a cook. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
TURK — Pauline Laverne Turk, 79, of Visalia died Jan. 2. She was a housekeeper for Kaweah Delta Hospital for 18 years. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Free Will Baptist Church in Farmersville. Arrangements: Peers Lorentzen Funeral Service.
WATTS — Carmelita Fayne Watts, 88, of Squaw Valley died Jan. 4. She was a technical writer for AeroJet. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WEBSTER — Leon Dewey Webster, 95, of Fresno died Jan. 3. He was an engineer. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel.
WEST — Linda Ellen West, 69, of Clovis died Jan. 1. She was a bookkeeper. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
