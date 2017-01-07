Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 8

ANDERSON — Esther Elizabeth Anderson, 79, of Dinuba died Jan. 1. She was a caregiver. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
ARNST — Ottilia A. Arnst, 93, of Selma died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Remembrance: St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 409, Selma, CA 93662.
BARTON — Ruby M. Barton, 101, of Fresno died Jan. 1. She was retired from Fresno Unified School District food services. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 10 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Home Service: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Gregory the Illuminator Armenian Apostolic Church in Fowler. Remembrances: California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727; St. Gregory Armenian Church, P.O. Box 246, Fowler, CA 93625; St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.
BONNER — Irene Bonner, 97, of Reedley died Jan. 4. She was a proprietor. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
BONNER — Carrie Frances Bonner, 72, of Riverdale died Dec. 31. She was a medical CNA. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 10 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Greater Faith Church in Fresno.
CLAYTON — Roy Alton Clayton, 66, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was an accountant. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 9 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home.
FISHER-SMITH — Latonia Louise Fisher-Smith, 38, of Fresno died Dec. 23. She was a care provider. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 11 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Greater Macedonia Church of God in Christ.
GONZALEZ — Cacimiro M. Gonzalez, 71, of Sanger died Jan. 4. He was a machinist. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at Tabernacle of Praise. Wake: 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the church. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
GRUSZCZYNSKI — Kenneth Gruce Gruszczynski, 62, of Kerman died Dec. 31. He was an insurance adjuster. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrance: SightLife, 1200 6th Ave., Suite 300, Seattle, WA 98101. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
HAYGOOD — Addline T. Haygood, 95, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
JOHNSON — Thomas G. Johnson, 59, of Fresno died Jan. 5. He was the owner of Computer Technology Solutions Inc. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Woodward Park Baptist Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
LEERHOFF — Flora Ann Leerhoff, 86, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a retired elementary school teacher for Sanger Unified School District. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home.
LOPEZ — Jesus Rodriguez Lopez, 43, of Parlier died Dec. 31. He was a forklift operator. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at St. Anthony’s of Padua, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave. in Reedley. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
MANZO DAMIAN — Maria Otilia Manzo Damian, 87, of Orosi died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at residence: 12949 Walnut Ave. and 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Mass: 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
MARTINEZ — Melchora Ugalde Martinez, 92, of Selma died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker for 72 years. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home in Fresno. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
PACHECO-PIMENTEL — Juan Pacheco-Pimentel, 84, of Firebaugh died Jan. 5. He was a retired hotel housekeeper. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
RIOS — Ramona V. Rios, 83, of Firebaugh died Dec. 31. She was a bookkeeper. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Dos Palos.
ROGERS — Richard Vernon Rogers, 83, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was an owner of a mobile home manufacturing company. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 10 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
SELZER — Katherine Ann Selzer, 73, of Kerman died Dec. 30. She was a retired beekeeper. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
TAYLOR — Dora Mae Taylor, 72, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home.
VENNER — Inez N. Venner, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 15. She was a retired hospital insurance billing clerk. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Trinity Community Church. Remembrance: Trinity Community Church, 12168 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, CA 93619. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
WEAKLEY — Sydney Ann Weakley, 21, of Fresno died Jan. 1. She was an assistant sales manager. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at The Well Community Church, 4545 N. Palm Ave.
WINTON — Donald “Shorty” Winton, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Remembrances: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711 or St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710.
YRIGOLLEN — Mary Helen Yrigollen, 74, of Dinuba died Jan. 2. She was a quality control worker. Memorial: 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at Calvary Apostolic Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
