Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 9

ACOSTA — Lila Joan Acosta, 80, of Clovis died Nov. 26. She was a supervisor in the music industry. No services will be held. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
BLAIR — Jeffrey Scott Blair, 52, of Visalia died Jan. 1. He was a truck driver. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CENCIBAUGH — Nancy Jean Cencibaugh, 73, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was a pediatric nurse at Fresno Community Medical Center for 15 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at First Armenian Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
CHAVEZ LOPEZ — Irma A. Chavez Lopez, 63, of Mendota died Dec. 22. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Firebaugh. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
COOPER — Ronald Dale Cooper, 74, of Fowler died Jan. 1. He was a machinist. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at Fowler Presbyterian Church. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 14 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
DeSHAZIER — Verneice DeShazier, 92, of Lemoore died Jan. 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at First Baptist Church in Hanford.
FERREIRA — Shawn Alfred Ferreira, 42, of Fresno died Nov. 28. He was a stock clerk for Wal-Mart Inc. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at The Shrine of St. Therese. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
FLINT — Nada O. Flint, 89, of Fresno died Jan. 1. She was a retired registered dietitian. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
GAINES — Lowell Wesley Gaines, 64, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a musician and singer-songwriter. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GLESSNER — Albina Ann Glessner, 91, of Madera died Dec. 27. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Graveside: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
HART — Alice Evelyn Hart, 85, of Clovis died Jan. 1. She was a retired insurance underwriter. Memorial: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Riverpark Bible Church in Fresno. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
INOUYE — Jimmy Inouye, 83, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He worked for Ranchos Cotton Oil Company. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: 4 p.m. Jan. 15 at United Japanese Christian Church in Clovis.
JOHNSON — Willard Leon Johnson, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a highway superintendent. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Remembrance: Fresno Scottish Rite Language Clinic, 1455 L St., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LOUIS — Jonathan Louis, 70, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a retired monitor technician. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 19 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MARKS — Serita Marks, 86, of Visalia died Jan. 4. She was an engineer for Pacific Bell. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Gateway Church. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
ORTIZ — Jessie Ortiz, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a retired fruit packing quality tester. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
PELOIAN — Edward Haig Peloian, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was the owner of Peloian Packing. Private service. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
PITTMAN — Nellie B. Pittman, 96, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
QUIROZ — Pablo J. Quiroz, 22, of Dinuba died Dec. 22. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 13 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
RUDELIS — Glen Heinz Rudelis, 58, of Clovis died Dec. 29. He was an engineer for 36 years. Private service. Remembrance: The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SALINAS — Narsedalia G. Salinas, 63, of Kingsburg died Jan. 4. She was a machine operator for Del Monte. Visitation: 4:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at the funeral home.
SLIGER — Jane Sliger, 71, of Sanger died Dec. 24. She was an in-home caregiver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
WAKIDA — Rose Hatsuko Wakida, 101, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a retired credit clerk for 30 years. Service: 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Fresno Betsuin Family Dharma Center. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
WISE — Calvin F. Wise, 88, of Clovis died Jan. 3. He was a dentist. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Clovis Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ZIMMER — Mary Zimmer, 98, of Fresno died Jan. 3. She was a cannery packer for 40 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Pilgram Armenian Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.
