Obituaries for Saturday, Jan. 7

BAKER — Rosie Baker, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 5. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: noon Jan. 10 at Pardini’s Restaurant. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
BARRON — Angie Barron, 85, of Selma died Jan. 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 10 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
CARABALLO — Mary Lou Caraballo, 69, of Porterville died Jan. 5. She was a janitorial business owner and operator. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at St. Anne’s Church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
CHAVEZ ALVAREZ — Francisco Chavez Alvarez, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 11 at Christ the King Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
COOK — John Franklin Cook, 91, of Springville died Dec. 31. He was a fence fitting production manager. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 8 at Springville Church of the Nazarene. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
DELEON — Lionel C. Deleon Jr., 54, of Coalinga died Jan. 2. He was a mechanic. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home.
DODDS-PADEN — Carole Kay Dodds-Paden, 56, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Farewell Funeral Service.
OBERG — Joanette Delores Oberg, 81, of Kerman died Dec. 31. She was a visual arts artist. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
ORONA — Jose Valentin Orona, 83, of Fresno died Dec. 31. He was an electrical engineer. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
ORTIZ — Martin Ortiz III, 41, of Madera died Dec. 30. He was a sanitation engineer. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Reade and Sons Chapel.
PEREZ — Elda Perez, 67, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Second Baptist Church. Wake: 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations.
SANDERS — Preston Pete Sanders, 58, of Raymond died Jan. 4. He was a telecommunications technician. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
SERRATORE — Betty Serratore, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Northpark Community Church. Remembrance: Clovis Senior Activity Center, 850 Fourth St., Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
STAFFORD — Kevin Robert Stafford, 39, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was an equipment operator foreman. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Washington Colony Cemetery.
TISCARENO — Aureliano Castillo Tiscareno, 88, of Madera died Jan. 4. He was a retired farmer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
Comments