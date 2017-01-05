Obituaries for Friday, Jan. 6

ALCALA — Antonia Alcala, 71, of Fresno died Jan. 4. She was a homemaker for 50 years. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
AMAYA — Anita Lopez Amaya, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was an LVN. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society.
CADAOAS — Rebecca J. Cadaoas, 61, of Fresno died Dec. 23. She was a physician’s assistant. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 21 at San Joaquin Gardens. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
CRUZ — Guadalupe Cruz, 52, of Avenal died Jan. 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 8 at Iglesia Apostolica. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
DOSANJH — Sukhwinder Kaur Dosanjh, 80, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
FURMAN — Duane Furman, 89, of Madera died Nov. 12. He was a retired superintendent of Madera Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Vineyard Restaurant. Remembrances: Madera Community Hospital Foundation, 1250 E. Almond Ave., Madera, CA 93637; Fossil Discovery Center of Madera County, 19450 Avenue 21 1/2, Chowchilla, CA 93610; San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust, Inc., 11605 Old Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93730. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
GALAT — Lawrence Eugene Galat, 76, of Shaver Lake died Dec. 25. He was a police officer. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at The Church of Shaver Lake. Remembrance: The Church of Shaver Lake, 41340 Tollhouse Road, Shaver Lake, CA 93664. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
GARDEA — Rafaela Rosales Gardea, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was an agriculture production worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society.
HUERTA — Aristeo Espino Huerta, 72, of Reedley died Jan. 1. He was a laborer. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:40 a.m. Jan. 9 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Parlier.
JOHNSON — Jack Michael Johnson, 60, of Oakhurst died Jan. 2. He was a house painter. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
KAUR — Charan Kaur, 65, of Stockton, formerly of Fresno, died Dec. 16. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
MENDONCA — Nadine Rosemary Mendonca, 87, of Visalia died Jan. 3. She was a food service employee in public schools. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 10 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 11 at Visalia District Cemetery.
MIRA — Milagros G. Mira, 78, of Fresno died Dec. 19. She was a CNA. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
PAVLOVICH — Persida K. Pavlovich, 90, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was an account clerk for Security Pacific. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 8 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Remembrances: St. Peter the Apostle Serbian Orthodox Church, 3502 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726 or Fresno Guest Home, 2228 E. Los Altos Ave., Fresno, CA 93710.
STEELE — James Jasper Steele, 73, of Fresno died Nov. 28. He was a professional tree trimmer. Private service. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
SUAREZ — Rigoberto Suarez, 41, of Porterville died Jan. 1. He was a construction framer. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 11 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Jan. 12 at St. Anne’s Church.
SYSONGKHAM — Macky Max Sysongkham, 19, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a student for 13 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
VERA — Elida A. Vera, 80, of Parlier died Jan. 2. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 10 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
WARGO — Ted Wargo, 85, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a minister of Jehovah’s Witnesses. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
WOODS — Meagan Lee Woods, 25, of Tulare died Dec. 27. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
WOODWARD — Vincent G. Woodward, 48, of Clovis died Dec. 30. He was a window fabricator. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Clovis Memorial United Methodist Church. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
