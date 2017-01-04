Obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 5

ALAMANO — Christopher John Alamano, 62, of Fresno died Dec. 30. He was a field operation worker for Fresno Air Terminal for 40 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 7 at God’s Family Church. Remembrance: God’s Family Church, 7272 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93723. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
BROWN — Gwen Kay Brown, 75, of Porterville died Dec. 31. She was a dental assistant. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 10 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
CAREY — Nina Virginia Carey, 84, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
CISSEL — William E. Cissel, 70, of Clovis died Jan. 1. He was in financing in the flooring industry. Private service. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
COSTA — Luisa Augusta Costa, 68, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 13 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13 at the church. Remembrance: Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CRAMER — Darrol W. Cramer, 68, of Porterville died Jan. 1. He was a chief engineer. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Hillcrest Memorial Park. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
DAVIS — Adele C. Davis, 82, of Tollhouse died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Sycamore Baptist Church.
DEFEHR — Cornelius Abram DeFehr, 84, of Fresno died Jan. 2. He was a real estate developer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at Farewell Funeral Service. Celebration of Life: Noon Jan. 14 at North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church. Remembrance: Fresno Area Community Enterprises, 5724 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710.
DOMINQUEZ — Esther Sandoval Dominquez, 78, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a cosmetologist for 35 years. Visitation: 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at St. Helen’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
GRADILLAS — Domingo Gradillas, 73, of Porterville died Dec. 25. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
GREATHOUSE — Sarah Lou Greathouse, 93, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a licensed vocational nurse. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at Clovis Missionary Baptist Church. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
MAGALLANES GONZALEZ — Alicia Magallanes Gonzalez, 54, of Dinuba died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker. Rosary: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 5 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
MIRIZZI — Angelo Mirizzi, 95, of Visalia died Dec. 30. He was a farmer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 16 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
PEACOCK — Lester Howell Peacock, 58, of Selma died Nov. 26. He was a counseling director. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
RODRIGUEZ — Adela “Lolly” Rodriguez, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a home caretaker for 20 years. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Live the Word Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
RUBALCAVA CORTEZ — Luis Rubalcava Cortez, 103, of Fresno died Dec. 22. He was a farmworker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
SCHMIDT — Adina Schmidt, 94, of Clovis died Jan. 1. She was a college registrar for Fresno Pacific University. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 8 at College Community Mennonite Brethren Church. Remembrance: Fresno Pacific University, 1717 S. Chestnut Ave., Fresno, CA 93702. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
SIEMENS — Susan Elizabeth Siemens, 52, of Fresno died Jan. 2. She was a financial planner. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Farewell Funeral Service.
THACH — Dul Nhem Thach, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a soldier in the Cambodian military. Visitation: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home.
THOMPSON — William Britton Thompson, 89, of Santa Cruz, formerly of Fresno, died Jan. 2. He was an insurance broker. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
WINNIFORD — David D. Winniford, 85, of Reedley died Dec. 11. He was a school custodian. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Kings River Mobile Clubhouse. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
