Obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 4

ARVISO SOLIS — Maria Arviso Solis , 65, of Fresno died Dec. 19. She was a farmworker. Services were held. Arrangements: Reade & Sons Funeral Home.
BAILEY — Louise Bailey, 87, of Sanger died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Mountain View Community Church. Remembrance: Mountain View Community Church Children’s Ministries, 3600 Fowler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BLACKWELL — Alice June Blackwell, 78, of Porterville died Dec. 28. She was a psychiatric technician. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
BROWN — Carol Ann Brown, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a high school teacher. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
DAMRON — Betty Ruth Damron, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 22. She was a furniture store owner. Memorial: 10 a.m. Jan. 12 at Woodward Park Church of Christ. Remembrances: Woodward Park Church of Christ, 7886 N. Millbrook Ave., Fresno, CA 93720 or Hinds Hospice, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DE QUINTANA — Antonia Torres De Quintana, 72, of Parlier died Dec. 29. She was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Mass: Noon Jan. 5 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
DENBY — Willie Mae Denby, 92, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was a domestic worker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
DOWNS — William Glen Downs, 64, of Sanger died Dec. 23. He was a master electrician. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Clovis.
FARR — Kenneth Wayne Farr, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a registered nurse. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
FIFE — Phyllis Maxine Fife, 88, of Porterville died Dec. 29. She was a salesperson. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
GRAHAM — James W. Graham, 91, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was an owner and operator of Interstate Engineering. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GUEVARA — Erlinda B. Guevara, 72, of Porterville died Dec. 28. She was a printing machine operator. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at St. Anne’s Church.
HAGOPIAN — Mark E. Hagopian, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a farm owner. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: 9 a.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
HARRIS — Theophelus Walter Harris, 97, of Fresno died Dec. 7. He was a janitor. Service: 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2420 S. Willow Ave. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
HUNTER — Steve A. Hunter, 66, of Madera died Dec. 31. He was a mechanic for Baltimore Aircoil for 22 years. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
IRWIN — John Alexander Irwin Jr., 93, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a journeyman welder for 45 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
JAEHNE — Sharon Mae Jaehne, 72, of Reedley died Dec. 26. She was a health home aide. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
KEELER — Alvin Cecil Keeler, 87, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a U.S. postal service supervisor. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 4 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma. Remembrances: California Veterans Home, 2811 W. California Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or Alzheimer’s Association, 550 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
KESHISHYAN — Akop Keshishyan, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 29. He was a machine operator for an electrical company. Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Service: Noon Jan. 4 at the church. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
KING — Nancy Evelyn King, 62, of Kingsburg died Dec. 29. She was an insurance claims processor. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
KOOP — Heinz Koop, 76, of Reedey died Dec. 26. He was a controller. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Dinuba First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
MARTINEZ — Nick D. Martinez Jr., 80, of Selma died Dec. 26. He was a Sun-Maid Raisin employee for 50 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at Floral Memorial Park.
MATHIS — George Wayne Mathis Jr., 75, of Fresno died Jan. 4. He was the owner and operator of El Prado Nightclub. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MESSA — Margaret Messa, 106, of Fresno died Dec. 30. She was a homemaker for 80 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MUNOZ — Apolonio “Al” Ramirez Munoz, 64, of Clovis died Dec. 1. He was an owner of Furniture Unlimited. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at Northwest Church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
PERRY — Jonnie R. Perry, 72, of Caruthers died Dec. 10. She was a cook. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at New Hope Community Church in Clovis. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
PITKIN — John Nelson Pitkin, 62, of Fresno died Dec. 27. He was an auditor for the IRS. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at The Worship Center Church in Fowler. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society.
PORTILLO — Jacinto Portillo, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 23. Service: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 4 at Templo de Luz. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
RAMOS — Beatrice Mae Ramos, 67, of Visalia died Dec. 22. She was a director for a Christian recovery home. Services were held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
ROCHHOLZ — RoseMary Rochholz, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 31. She was a teacher for 25 years. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at New Hope Community Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ROSE — Wanda Rose, 87, of Chowchilla died Dec. 18. She was a retired billing clerk. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Chowchilla Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
SADOIAN — Clifford Sadoian, 67, of Dinuba died Dec. 29. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 6 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Dinuba Presbyterian Church.
SALAZAR — Andres Reyes Salazar, 75, of Fresno died Dec. 28. He was a restaurant chef. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church.
SALVO — Ben Victor Salvo, 92, of Fresno died Dec. 20. He was a retired electrical contractor. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at Farewell Funeral Service.
TOSTE — Mary Toste, 61, of Fresno died Dec. 22. Services were held. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ZAPATA — Carmen N. Zapata, 80, of Madera died Dec. 22. She was a retired caregiver. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
ZAVALA — Agustin Zavala Jr., 71, of Sanger died Dec. 29. He was a supervisor. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Jan. 5 and 9 to 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Wake: 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
