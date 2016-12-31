Obituaries for Sunday, Jan. 1

ANDERSEN — Maja B. Andersen, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 25. She was a home improvement coordinator with Sears. Memorial: 1:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Hope Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ARREOLA — Albert Arreola, 61, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a tire technician. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Cornelia Southern Baptist Church. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
BAEZ — Wilfredo Andino Baez, 76, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a mechanic. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Bethesda Apostolic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
BLAIR — Joanne Lee Blair, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 15. She was a homemaker for 55 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
BOREN — Barbara Lee Boren, 84, of Clovis died Dec. 29. She was the co-owner of Boren Gunite for 40 years. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at New Hope Community Church, 4620 E. Nees Ave.
CARMONA BURCIAGA — Elfido Carmona Burciaga, 43, of Sanger died Dec. 21. He was a construction worker for 20 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 3 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: noon Jan. 3 at the funeral home. Funeral Liturgy: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home.
CAVAZOS — Robert Garza Cavazos, 87, of Madera died Dec. 24. He was a retired construction worker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrances: The Knights of Columbus of St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637 or Catholic Daughters of the Americas, 10 W. 71st St., New York, NY 10023.
COOK — John Morris Cook, 75, of Fresno died Dec. 22. Private service. Remembrance: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, CA 38105. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
DANIELS — Oreta Janell Daniels, 93, of Clovis died Dec. 9. She was a retired elementary school teacher. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Belmont Memorial Park.
DAVIS — Robert Ernest Davis, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 26. He was a farmer for 70 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Anglican Church of Epiphany in Corcoran. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
DELGADO — Daniel Delgado, 70, of Farmersville died Dec. 25. He was a custodian for Farmersville Unified. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Smith Family Chapel in Exeter. Service: 9 a.m. Jan. 4 at Souls Harbor Church.
FIGUEROA — Fernando Manuel Figueroa, 40, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a commercial and residential construction worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Washington Colony Cemetery. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
FLORES — Virginia Mata Flores, 82, of Clovis died Dec. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. Remembrances: American Heart Association-Go Red For Women, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711, or American Diabetes Association, 2720 Gateway Oaks Drive, Suite 110, Sacramento, CA 95833.
GARCIA — Christina Marie Garcia, 37, of Fresno died Dec. 29. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GORMAN — Jake Anthony Gorman, 21, of Madera died Dec. 24. He was a security guard for four years. Private service. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
HACNIK — Martha Sue Hacnik, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
HARDIMAN — Marie Hardiman, 92, of Exeter died Dec. 26. No services will be held. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
HERRICK — James C. Herrick, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 22. He was an insurance broker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at St. Columba’s Church. Remembrance: St. Columba’s Church, 5073 N. Palm Ave., Fresno, CA 93704. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
HINOJOSA — Nestor Ernesto Hinojosa, 92, of Clovis died Dec. 27. He was a foreman and mechanic. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Sanger. Graveside: noon Jan. 4 at Sanger Cemetery District.
HOLCOMB — Jojuan Bertha Holcomb, 78, of Selma died Dec. 11. She was a waitress. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Services.
HUENE — William Arthur Huene, 47, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a financial investor. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Trinity Community Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
INCE — Tom Ince, 66, of Avenal died Dec. 15. He was self-employed. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at First Baptist Church of Avenal. Remembrance: Kiwanis International, www.kiwanis.org. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary.
ISAAK — Walter P. Isaak, 83, of Clovis died Dec. 25. He was a retired Fresno Unified School District teacher. Memorial: 2 p.m. Jan. 7 at College Church Mennonite Brethren. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
JOHNSON — Alta Mae Johnson, 81, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. Chapel Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Jamie Lee Johnson, 54, of Shaver Lake died Dec. 10. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Clovis Hills Community Church. Remembrance: Clovis Hills Community Church, 10590 N. Willow Ave., Clovis, CA 93619. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
KEBO — Opal Akiko Kebo, 95, of Fresno died Dec. 17. She was an adjustor for Time Warner. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Lisle Funeral Home.
LANDUCCI — Alfred Fred Landucci, 101, of Madera died Dec. 17. He was a retired farmer. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 6 at Calvary Cemetery. Remembrances: Multiple Sclerosis Society, 7472 N. Fresno St., Suite 210, Fresno, CA 93720, or V.F.W. Post 1981 of Madera, 2026 N. Granada Way, Madera, CA 93637.
MARTINEZ — Ray Martinez, 65, of Fresno died Dec. 17. He was a sales manager. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MIRANDA — Tony M. Miranda, 73, of Selma died Dec. 24. He worked for Fresno County parks. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at New Hope Family Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
PACKARD — Ronald Lawrence Packard, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 25. He was a retired insurance inspector. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at New Covenant Community Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PUTNAM — Roger H. Putnam, 92, of Tulare died Dec. 26. He was a retired teacher. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
REDE — Elesio Rede, 80, of Sanger died Dec. 23. He was a handyman. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Faith Chapel Church in Fresno. Wake: 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
ROHLFING — Kristi Anne Rohlfing, 66, of Fresno died Dec. 17. She was an interior decorator. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Remembrance: American Institute for Cancer Research, P.O. Box 91493, Washington, DC 20009. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
RUELAS — Lucinda Ruelas, 49, of Fresno died Dec. 27. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Belmont Memorial Park.
SHERRELL — Cathy J. Sherrell, 55, of Fresno died Dec. 17. She was a home health care worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
SHORT — Frances Mae Short, 88, of Caruthers died Dec. 22. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 14 at Caruthers Full Gospel Assembly of God. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
SIEGEL — Willis Clarence Siegel, 83, of Fresno died Dec. 22. He was a retired driver for Quest Diagnostics Laboratories. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Jan. 9 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SNODGRASS — Elderene Snodgrass, 82, of Exeter died Dec. 28. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at Smith Family Chapel.
SOLORIO-GUZMAN — Sergio Solorio-Guzman, 47, of Corcoran died Dec. 24. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship in Lemoore. Service: noon Jan. 4 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
SORAVILLA — Andrew Rene Soravilla Jr., 70, of Fresno died Dec. 19. He was a retired manager for Pacific Bell. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 5 at Farewell Funeral Service. Service: 10:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, CA 45250.
SOUSA — Tony Sousa, 49, of Riverdale died Dec. 23. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 2 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at the church. Remembrance: Children’s Hospital Central California, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
VASQUEZ — Alfred David Vasquez, 55, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a mechanic. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Fowler Cemetery. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ZACARIAS — Sally A. Zacarias, 55, of Fresno died Dec. 20. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at St. Agnes Mission in Pinedale.
