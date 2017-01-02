Death Notices

January 2, 2017 4:32 PM

Obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 3

POWELL — Russell A. Powell, 77, of Exeter died Dec. 3. He was an electrician. Memorial: 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Fraternal Order of Eagles. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

ROCHA — John D. Rocha, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 23. He was a laborer in the food industries. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 5 at Washington Colony Cemetery District. Arrangements: Edward A Cooper Cremation Society.

VELEBA — Patricia June Veleba, 88, of Topack, Ariz., formerly of Exeter, died Dec. 1. She was an Avon representative. Memorial: 3 p.m. Jan. 7 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.

