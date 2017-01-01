Death Notices

January 1, 2017 5:00 PM

Obituaries for Monday, Jan. 2

CRUZ — Angelina Teresa Cruz, 53, of Fresno died Dec. 23. She was a caregiver. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at Belmont Memorial Park.

DANGARAN — Esther M. Dangaran, 84, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at Northpark Community Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

DOMRIES — Bernie Oliver Domries, 95, of Madera died Dec. 28. He was the owner of Domries Enterprises Inc. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Jan. 3 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, 3313 N. Hilliard Lane, Fresno, CA 93726.

HANEY — Juanita F. Haney, 82, of Visalia died Dec. 20. She was a maintenance worker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at Exeter District Cemetery.

KILBURN — Jeffrey Wynne Kilburn, 67, of Sanger died Dec. 22. He was a grower, shipper and packer. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.

MARTINEZ — Eleanor Oaxaca Martinez, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 27. She was a hairstylist for 10 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church.

McCLURE — Jack Ray McClure, 81, of Reedley died Dec. 23. He was a pastor. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at First Southern Baptist Church in Cutler. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.

McCULLEY — Tillie W. McCulley, 78, of Modesto, formerly of Madera, died Dec. 26. She was a housing manager. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Remembrances: The American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave. Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711 or The American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.

NELSON — Eva M. Nelson, 59, of Exeter died Dec. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.

VANDER DUSSEN — Harold Vander Dussen, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a PBX repairman for Pacific Bell for 36 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center.

Death Notices

