Obituaries for Saturday, Dec. 31

CAPPS — Marie Riely Capps, 82, of Selma died Dec. 23. She was a secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
CASTILLO — Maria Cruz Castillo, 91, of Fresno died Dec. 28. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at Crosspoint Church. Vigil: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the church. Service: 10 a.m. Jan. 6 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
JENSEN — Rodney Dennis Jensen, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 22. He worked for Western Electric for 30 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 3 at Floral Memorial Park in Selma. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
JONES — Henry Clay Jones Sr., 93, of Clovis died Dec. 23. He was a barber. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Clovis First Baptist Church. Remembrance: Central Valley Honor Flight c/o Central Valley Community Foundation, 5260 N. Palm Ave., Suite 122, Fresno, CA 93704.
KEMP — J.W. Kemp, 86, of Exeter died Dec. 26. He was a farmer. Memorial: 4 p.m. Jan. 2 at Calvary Worship Center in Visalia. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
LUNG — Verna June Lung, 88, of Kerman died Dec. 26. She was a business owner for 40 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at Mountain View Cemetery. Remembrances: American Historical Society of Germans from Russia, 3233 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93705 or donor’s favorite charity.
MARTINEZ — Maria Luisa Martinez, 87, of Mendota died Dec. 21. She was a farm laborer. Services were held. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel.
OTHART — Andre Guillaume Othart, 78, of Fresno died Dec. 17. He was a dairy farmer for 49 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 4 at St. Jude Catholic Church. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
PETRUCCI — Vincent Emil Petrucci, 91, of Fresno died Dec. 27. He was a university professor for 47 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 3 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Jan. 3 at Holy Spirit Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 4 at the church.
SCHNEIDER — Robert Conrad Schneider, 68, of Kerman died Dec. 22. He was a farmer for 50 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
SILVA — Nancy June Silva, 73, of Visalia died Dec. 29. She was a care provider. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 4 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Visalia District Cemetery.
