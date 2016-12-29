Obituaries for Friday, Dec. 30

ATTKISSON — Loretta P. Attkisson, 78, of Sanger died Dec. 27. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
GLADDEN — Janie Elizabeth Gladden, 73, of Porterville died Dec. 24. She was a teacher’s aide. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at First Southern Baptist Church. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MORGAN — Jerry Robert Morgan, 66, of Madera died Dec. 23. He was a contractor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
MOSBY — Elfie R. Mosby, 76, of Springville died Dec. 27. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
SANDERS — Stanley James Sanders, 73, of Madera died Dec. 23. He was in auto sales and leasing since 1957. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Sanders residence. Remembrance: Abundant Life Ranch, 21415 E. Weldon Ave., Sanger, CA 93657. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
TAKAYAMA — Lillian S. Takayama, 93, of Dinuba died Dec. 25. She was a rancher. Service: Noon Jan. 3 at Reedley Buddhist Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
