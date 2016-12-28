Obituaries for Thursday, Dec. 29

ACOSTA — Cheryl Ann Acosta, 66, of Porterville died Dec. 24. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
AZLIN — Charlene Lucille Azlin, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 21. She was a farmer for 55 years. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
BOUNTHONG — Kom Bounthong, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 23. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Funeral Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the funeral home.
CHACON — Daniel Steven Chacon Jr., 26, of Clovis died Dec. 23. He was a sheet metal worker. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at Northpark Community Church. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
CORTEZ SANCHEZ — Maria Griselda Cortez Sanchez, 51, of Kerman died Dec. 16. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
HORNING — Evelyn May Horning, 89, of Chowchilla died Dec. 24. She was a nurse’s aide. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 8 at Chowchilla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 22308 Road 13. Remembrance: 3 Angels Broadcasting Network, P.O. Box 220, West Frankfort, IL 62896, 3abn.org/donations.
JONES — Alicia Kathleen Jones, 50, of Lemoore died Dec. 26. She was a human resource analyst. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Hanford First Baptist Church. Remembrance: Susan G. Komen Central Valley, PMB 551 5730 N. First St., Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
KUTNERIAN — Diana L. Kutnerian, 62, of Fresno died Dec. 26. She was an office manager for a catering company. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrances: St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726 or Tekeyan Cultural Association, P.O. Box 11661, Fresno, CA 93774.
LANFORD — Jo Ava G. Lanford, 61, of Fresno died Dec. 20. She was an accountant. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 31 at Easton Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
MELERO — Clotilde Melero, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 17. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles.
POVEA ESPINOSA — Luis Povea Espinosa, 60, of Clovis died Dec. 23. He was a seamstress. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 45 Fowler Ave. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
