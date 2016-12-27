Obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 28

ANAYA — Nicole Anaya, 44, of Kingsburg died Dec. 16. She was a secretary. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors, Inc.
CARPENTER — Mable Christine Carpenter, 88, of Fresno died Dec. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at Calvary Worship Center.
CHAMBLIN — Joe Chamblin, 70, of Madera died Dec. 24. He was a retired building maintenance supervisor for Madera County. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: Creutzfeldt-Jakob Foundation, UCSF Clinical Study, Dr. Michael Geschwind, Memory and Aging Center, 350 Parnassus Avenue, Suite 706, San Francisco, CA 94143. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
COX — Eboni Cox, 36, of Fresno died Dec. 17. She was a health care specialist. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Liberty Christian Center. Arrangements: Yost and Webb Funeral Home.
CROSS — Robert F. Cross III, 75, of Visalia died Dec. 22. He was a business owner. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
DWYER — James R. Dwyer, 73, of Fresno died Dec. 26. He was a machinist. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FIGUEROA — Jesse Richard Figueroa, 49, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a mortuary transport driver. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
FLOYD — Barbara Jean Floyd, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 19. She was a cook. Graveside: 10 a.m. Jan. 3 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
FRANCIS — Lionel A. Francis, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 5. He was a department store manager for Gottschalks. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
FREITAS — Filomena R. Freitas, 79, of Madera died Dec. 23. She was a retired convalescent hospital aide. Visitation: 2 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
GARCIA — Felicitas Garcia, 93, of Orosi died Dec. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cutler.
KEVORKIAN — Irene Jewel Kevorkian, 86, of Reedley died Dec. 21. She was a homemaker and farmer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 21 at Palm Village Retirement Community. Remembrance: Palm Village Retirement Community, 703 W. Herbert Ave., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
LOWE — Leonard Lowe, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a furniture foreman. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 31 at the funeral home.
LOWE — Bertha Ellen Lowe, 79, of Clovis died Dec. 24. She was a bookkeeper for Grundfos Pumps. Private service. Remembrance: Pro Hospice, 1665 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 106, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Chapel.
MARTINEZ — Juan Martinez, 53, of Fresno died Dec. 24. He was a landscaper. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Sterling & smith Funeral Directors Chapel. No services will be held.
MCLAUGHLAN — James M. McLaughlan, 27, of Fresno died Dec. 19. He was a tire salesman. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Jan. 8 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Fresno County Pink Heals Inc., 9303 E. Bullard Ave., Clovis, CA 93619.
MELENDEZ — Juanita Rodriguez Melendez, 90, of Fresno died Dec. 22. She was a homemaker for 75 years. Visitation: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MUHAREB — Ken Khalil Muhareb, 71, of Fresno died Dec. 22. He was an insurance agent for 35 years. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Farewell Funeral Service.
NORTHRUP — Evalyn Maxine Northrup, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 24. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
RENGE — Hanaye Renge, 91, of Selma died Dec. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Graveside: 9 a.m. Jan. 6 at Fowler District Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at United Japanese Christian Church in Clovis.
RODARTE — Alina Janet Rodarte, 9, of Selma died Dec. 17. She was the daughter of Antonia and Octavio Rodarte. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at St. Joseph’s Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SADAHIRO — Louise Sadahiro, 93, of Orosi died Dec. 11. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
SUNDERLAND — Steven Klein Sunderland, 63, of Dinuba died Dec. 22. He was a fire chief. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 30 at Dinuba Presbyterian Church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
THOMPSON — Eloise Thompson, 65, of Fresno died Dec. 15. She was a health care residency coordinator for 33 years. Celebration of Life: 1 p.m. Jan. 11 at Lisle Funeral home.
Comments