Obituaries for Tuesday, Dec. 27

ESPINOZA — Josefina Espinoza, 103, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a farmworker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
LUNA — Virginia Louise Luna, 58, of Madera died Dec. 20. She was a school teacher. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 29 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at the church.
NUNEZ — Sostenes Nunez, 60, of Ducor died Dec. 21. She was a poultry production worker. Visitation: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 29 at Asambla Apostolica De La Fe En Cristo Jesus in Porterville. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 30 at the church. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
