Obituaries for Monday, Dec. 26

1:47 Christmas Eve candlelight services draw crowds Pause

0:51 New snowfall draws families for a white Christmas at Shaver Lake

0:28 One killed in head-on collision in Merced County

0:56 Baby needs a new home

0:48 Clovis smoker Brandon Spain on California's $2-per-pack cigarette tax

1:20 Three alarm fire at Fresno Bluffs home

2:16 Bitwise co-CEO Irma Olguin Jr. describes ‘accidental’ journey to top of her profession

1:18 Troubles continue at Fresno's Hotel California

1:57 Remember playing with kaleidoscopes, pecking hens, spinning tops and jacks?