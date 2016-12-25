Obituaries for Monday, Dec. 26

MELENDREZ — Bertha Alicia Melendrez, 68, of Fresno died Dec. 22. She was a homemaker for 50 years. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 29 at the funeral home.
PENNER — Newton Miles Penner, 82, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a banker for 47 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Bethany Church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
SEWELL — William Leon Sewell, 74, of Dinuba died Dec. 20. He was a custodian and bus driver. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
