Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 25

AGUIRRE — Paula Diaz Aguirre, 82, of Traver died Dec. 3. She was a homemaker for 65 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
ALVENDIA — Philip John Ganiban Alvendia, 15, of Clovis died Dec. 19. He was a student at Clovis High School and the son of Maria Lina and Wilfredo Alvendia. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27-28 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 29 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
CAMPAS — Mary Gilda Campas, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Belmont Memorial Park.
CAMPBELL — Curtis E. Campbell, 75, of Ahwahnee died Dec. 17. He was a retired high school principal. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CAPERS — Jeanetta Capers, 58, of Fresno died Dec. 21. She was an in-home care provider. Private service. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
DOUGLAS — Diana Douglas, 59, of Fresno died Dec. 15. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 29 at Praise Worship Church.
GALLARDO — Eleuterio Gallardo, 85, of Sanger died Dec. 19. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 26 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Sanger Cemetery.
HAYWARD — Mark Joel Hayward, 65, of Reedley died Dec. 18. He was a teacher. Memorial: 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Immanuel High School Chapel, 1128 S. Reed Ave. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
KAWAMOTO — Tomoko Lily Kawamoto, 97, of Fresno died Nov. 1. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
KINCAID — Barbara Kathleen Kincaid, 81, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrance: Central California S.P.C.A., 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
ORDONEZ — Charles “Chack” Ordonez, 77, of Clovis died Dec. 10. He was a retired manager. No services will be held. Remembrance: Clovis Funeral Chapel, 1302 Clovis Ave., Clovis, CA 93612. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RAMIREZ — Donald Lee Ramirez, 60, of Fresno died Dec. 17. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Cairns Funeral Chapel in Reedley. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the chapel.
RAMIREZ — Rudy F. Ramirez Sr., 74, of Fresno died Dec. 21. He was a maintenance man for Mission Tortillas for 47 years. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.
RAMOS — Frank Ramos Jr., 50, of Sanger died Dec. 10. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 12050 E. North Ave. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba.
RASMY — Ninketh Rasmy, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 13. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at Chapel of the Light. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at the chapel.
SAUNDERS — Georgia Jungerman Saunders, 97, of Fresno died Dec. 21. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SORENSEN — Donald Ray Sorensen, 82, of Cayucos, formerly of Kingsburg, died Dec. 16. He was a farmer. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Monmouth Community Presbyterian Church. Remembrance: Central Coast Hospice, 253 Granada Drive, Suite D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
ZAMORA — Joaquin Gumora Zamora, 70, of Parlier died Dec. 16. He was a car salesmen for Swanson Fahrney Ford. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Selma. Rosary: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the church. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 28 at the church. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 28 at Mendocino Cemetery. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
Comments