Obituaries for Friday, Dec. 23

AIVAZIAN — Haig G. Aivazian, 95, of Fresno died Dec. 19. He was a retired salesman for Lucky Lager Beer distributing for 24 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Knights of Vartan Services: 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at the funeral home. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church. Graveside: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Ararat Armenian Cemetery. Remembrance: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726.
ARELLANES — Peggy Arellanes, 68, of Coarsegold died Dec. 15. She was a customer service representative in the food industry. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California in Fresno.
FERNANDO — Enzo Fernando, 17, of Fresno died Dec. 15. He was a student and the son of Debbie and Earl Fernando. Service: 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at Boice Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ — Adriana Carmona Gonzalez, 73, of Fresno died Dec. 20. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GRAHAM — Robert Earl Graham, 81, of Reedley died Dec. 21. He was a sales manager. Visitation: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Sanger Cemetery.
LEONI — Arlene June Leoni, 85, of Chowchilla died Dec. 19. She was a retired bookkeeper and tax preparer. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at St. Columba Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 28 at the church.
LUCKHARDT — Sara Luckhardt , 80, of Fresno died Dec. 20. She was a retired cook. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
