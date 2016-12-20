Obituaries for Wednesday, Dec. 21

ARAGON — Jesse Duane Aragon, 54, of Hanford died Dec. 18. He was a locksmith. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
BERNAL — Phillip Cruz Bernal, 71, of Madera died Dec. 17. He was a retired elementary school teacher. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at Madera United Methodist Church. Remembrance: Peoples Church Music Ministries, 7172 N. Cedar Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BERRIO VASQUEZ — Flor De Maria Berrio Vasquez, 68, of Fresno died Nov. 11. She was a laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
BRIDGE — Joan Bridge, 74, of Fresno died Dec. 14. She was a care provider. Memorial: 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CALIWAG — Christina Louise Caliwag, 56, of Fresno died Dec. 11. She was a registered nurse. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Remembrance: Terry’s House, 2730 Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
COFFMAN GAUS — Charlotte Coffman Gaus, 91, of Fresno died Dec. 18. She was a retired teacher. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 22 at Northside Christian Church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
De ANDA — Francisca De La Torre De Anda, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 10. She was a homemaker. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 21 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
GALINDO — Ruben Jaquez Galindo, 85, of Fresno died Dec. 18. He was a truck driver for Union Ice Company. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GARCIA — Dimas Garcia, 55, of Dinuba died Dec. 16. He was a laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at St. Catherine’s Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the church. Mass: Noon Dec. 22 at the church. Arrangements: Sterling Smith Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Samuel Edward Garcia, 68, of Fresno died Dec. 3. He was an electrician. Mass: 10 a.m. Jan. 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Clovis. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
GUSTAFSON — Paulette Ann Gustafson, 73, of Fresno died Dec. 16. She was an office worker for Fresno County. Services to be held later. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
GUSTIN — Donna Lee Gustin, 71, of Sanger died Dec. 15. She was a retired school aide. Memorial: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Biola Congregational Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LOEPRICH — Ann E. Loeprich, 88, of Clovis died Nov. 26. She was an accountant in education. No services will be held. Remembrance: Fresno Zoological Society, 894 W. Belmont Ave., Fresno, CA 93728. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LOMBERA — Jessica Thomas Lombera, 40, of Porterville died Dec. 12. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at St. Anne’s Church.
MADRID — Guadalupe Madrid, 93, of Fresno died Dec. 12. She was a manager. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at residence: 2376 S. Price Ave. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at St. Alphonsus Church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MIDDLETON — Elva Mae Middleton, 94, of Selma died Dec. 14. She was a waitress for 31 years. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
MOLES — Marvin Dean Moles, 65, of Clovis died Dec. 19. He was a railroad engineer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 26 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Church of God. Remembrance: Church of God, 388 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93702.
MORRISON — Bill J. Morrison, 79, of Madera Ranchos died Dec. 18. He was a retired transmission mechanic. Visitation: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Jay Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home.
PHELPS — Cornelious “Tim” Phelps, 57, of Fresno died Dec. 11. He was a handyman. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at the funeral home.
PIMENTEL VALDEZ — Francisco Pimentel Valdez, 77, of Madera died Dec. 18. He was a retired farm laborer. Visitation: 5:15 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at the church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
REYNA — Rosa Maria Reyna, 67, of Corcoran died Dec. 15. She was self-employed. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Rosary: 11 a.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
RIFFEL — James Albert Riffel, 75, of Visalia died Dec. 17. He was a farmer. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 26 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 27 at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba. Celebration of Life: Noon Dec. 27 at Faith Baptist Church.
RIVERA — Victor V. Rivera, 81, of Fowler died Dec. 18. He was a mail carrier. Visitation: 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 5 p.m. Dec. 22 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at the church. Remembrance: Fowler Improvement Association, 110 S. Fifth St., Fowler, CA 93625. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
RODRIGUEZ — Daniel Conrad Rodriguez Sr., 54, of Fresno died Dec. 16. He was a child care provider. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at Mountain View Cemetery. Celebration of Life: 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home.
ULRICH — Irene Ulrich, 94, of Fresno died Dec. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Ark Christian Fellowship, 2440 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
VARGAS — Anarbol Vargas Sr., 70, of Fresno died Dec. 16. He was a production laborer for Prudential Overall Supply Company for 50 years. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Dec. 23 at the funeral home.
