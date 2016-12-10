Obituaries for Sunday, Dec. 11

ANDERSON — Marie Anderson, 82, of Reedley died Dec. 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Cairns Funeral Home Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Reedley Cemetery Pavilion.
AOKI — June Yukiko Aoki, 79, of Fresno died Dec. 8. She was an office assistant for the state of California for 30 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 17 at Lisle Funeral Home.
CABRERA — Suzie Cabrera, 80, of Fresno died Dec. 8. She was a certified nurse’s assistant for Clovis Community Hospital for 37 years. Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Dec. 13 at the funeral home.
CALDERON — Joe Calderon Sr., 65, of Fresno died Nov. 29. He was in the military for three years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CARDOZA — Clarence Anthony Cardoza, 83, of Selma died Dec. 9. He was an owner of Blu Gas Services for 35 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Easton. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at the church.
CAVAZOS-GARCIA — Vincente Jesus Cavazos-Garcia, 29, of Clovis died Dec. 5. He was a stereo installer. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 13 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mass: 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the church.
CORNET — Barbara Ruth Cornet, 91, of Oakhurst died Dec. 3. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Oakhurst Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
COWINGS-RUNDERSON — Gladys Cowings-Runderson, 72, of Fresno died Dec. 6. She was a teacher for EOC. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at St. Rest Baptist Church.
DOWNS — Elma Jewell Downs, 83, of Laton died Dec. 6. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
EVANS — William “Bob” Robert Evans, 71, of Exeter died Nov. 29. He was a general contractor. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
FULTON — Kristen Michelle Fulton, 36, of Tulare died Dec. 4. She was a licensed vocational nurse. Celebration of Life: Noon Dec. 17 at The Road Church in Visalia. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
GAITAN — Mary Juliana Gaitan, 99, of Fresno died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at St. Alphonsus Church.
GIANNONE — Pasquale Giannone, 89, of Fresno died Dec. 2. He was a cook for 40 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at St. John’s Cathedral.
GONZALES — Beatriz “Betty” Ramirez Gonzales, 79, of Vista, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 24. She was a retail sales manager for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 11 a.m. Dec. 16 at St. Anthony’s of Padua. Mass: Noon Dec. 16 at the church.
GOODRUM — Eli Maxwell Goodrum, 93, of Madera died Dec. 6. He was a retired master painter for Berry Construction. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: Noon Dec. 14 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery.
HART — Kathie Sue Hart, 77, of Fresno died Dec. 5. She was a counselor with Fresno County for 15 years. Private service. Remembrance: Monterey Bay Aquarium, 886 Cannery Row, Monterey, CA 93940. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
HERNANDEZ — Rosie F. Hernandez, 82, of Fresno died Nov. 30. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 20 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
HERNANDEZ — Rose M. Hernandez, 73, of Fowler died Dec. 6. She was an assembly worker. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at The Worship Centre. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
HOUSTON — Leslie Stephen Houston, 75, of Fresno died Dec. 5. He was an air traffic controller. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Dec. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Chapel. No services will be held.
HURTADO — Rudy S. Hurtado, 79, of Clovis died Dec. 3. He was a forklift operator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 14 at Sacred Heart Church.
KRAFT — Alex Peter Kraft Sr., 89, of Clovis died Dec. 3. He was a retired retail sales manager for Vitapakt Inc. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LACKEY — Carolyn Lackey, 65, of Fresno died Dec. 2. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 1 p.m. Dec. 14 at Farewell Funeral Service.
LEMAY — Henry Lemay, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 30. He was an engineer for the Veterans Administration. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 16 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 17 at the funeral home.
LEMAY — Lula Mae Lemay, 103, of Fresno died Dec. 4. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at St. Paul C.M.E. Church.
LOERA — Lucio Loera Sr., 87, of Kingsburg died Dec. 7. He was a farmer. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 14 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
MANZO — Edward Manzo, 54, of Fresno died Nov. 24. He was a retired farm laborer. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12 at The Fresno Citadel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 13 at Mountain View Cemetery. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MATNEY — Paul Leonidas Matney, 92, of Bakersfield, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 16. He was a retired gas foreman for Pacific Gas & Electric Co. Graveside: 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 2 p.m. Dec. 17 at Fresno Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church-Early Teen Room. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
MILLAR — Kent Richard Millar, 73, of Fresno died Nov. 30. He was a pool designer and builder for 20 years. Memorial: 12:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Stonebrook Gated Community in Clovis. Remembrance: Twilight Haven Guild, 1717 S. Winery Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
NEEDHAM — Michael Robert Needham, 71, of Kingsburg died Dec. 29. He was an educator and real estate agent. Memorial: 9:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at Holy Family Catholic Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
OAKLEY — Joy C. Oakley, 73, of Porterville died Dec. 7. She was a floral designer. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
OLIVER — Cindy Oliver, 64, of Fresno died Dec. 6. She was a homemaker. Private service. Remembrance: Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
PAZ — Vickie G. Paz, 74, of Fresno died Dec. 6. She was a beauty salon instructor for 12 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at St. Therese Catholic Church.
REIBER — George R. Reiber, 95, of Kingsburg died Dec. 6. He was a maintenance man. No services will be held. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
REVIS — Larry Osburn Revis, 70, of Fresno died Nov. 26. He was a stationary engineer for the city of Fresno. Services were held. Remembrances: Central California SPCA, 103 S. Hughes Ave., Fresno, CA 93706 or Veterans Charity Ride, veteranscharityride.org. Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
RODRIGUEZ — Elvia Puente Rodriguez, 91, of Selma died Dec. 7. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 17 at Peoples Church. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 19 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Selma Mennonite Brethren Church, 2201 Knowles St., Selma, CA 93662.
SEXTON — Jack Vincent Sexton, 79, of Visalia died Dec. 5. He was a salesman at Leffingwell Ag Co. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
SOLENO — Gilbert Soleno, 65, of Orosi died Dec. 3. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Dinuba. Rosary: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 12 at the church. Mass: Noon Dec. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
TRISTAN — Eligio Madunao Tristan, 90, of Fresno died Dec. 6. He was a grocery truck driver for 48 years. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church. Remembrance: Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018.
TYBURSKI — Patricia Carolann Tyburski, 80, of Fresno died Dec. 7. She was a homemaker for 63 years. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 13 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Rosary: 10:15 a.m. Dec. 13 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WILSON — Norman Damar Wilson, 37, of Hanford died Dec. 3. He was an auto detailer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16 at New Beginnings Church.
WILLIAMS — Bob E. Williams, 88, of Madera died Dec. 6. He was a heavy equipment operator. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 14 at the funeral home.
WILLIAMS — Jean Williams, 71, of Fresno died Dec. 4. She was a LVN at St. Agnes Medical Center. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
