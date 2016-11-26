Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 27

AIELLO — Kristi Jean Aiello, 65, of Visalia died Nov. 5. She was a teacher’s aide. Memorial: 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Visalia Veterans Memorial Building. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel.
ARANDA — Anita Aranda, 33, of Selma died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Dec. 2 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
ARNOLD — William George Arnold, 85, of Clovis died Nov. 21. He was a teacher for 30 years. Memorial: 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 524 W. Gettysburg Ave. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
ARROYO — Joe M. Arroyo, 87, of Madera died Nov. 22. He was a retired press operator for C&H Sugar. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at the funeral home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at Calvary Cemetery.
BACA — Kathleen Marie Baca, 62, of Dinuba died Nov. 21. She was an agent cashier for VA Hospital. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 30 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church. Graveside: 10:45 a.m. Dec. 2 at Bakersifeld National Cemetery.
BEAGLE — Clifford Francis Beagle, 78, of Visalia died Nov. 23. He was a retired finance manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BERGTHOLD — Kayleigh Lynn Bergthold, infant, of Fresno died Nov. 6. She was the daughter of Andrea and Ben Bergthold. Private service. Remembrance: Angel Babies, c/o Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
CHAVEZ — Maria Cardenas Chavez, 80, of Del Rey died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Rosary and Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 828 O St. in Sanger. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
DAVID — John Louis David, 75, of Coarsegold died Nov. 24. He was a retired metal shop teacher at Madera High School. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ESPINOZA — Jose Luis Espinoza III, infant, of Fresno died Nov. 20. He was the son of Lakeisha Colbert and Jose Luise Espinoza Jr. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home.
GARCIA — Florentino B. Garcia, 90, of Reedley died Nov. 19. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 1060 F St. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 28 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 29 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
GHIOLDI — Robert Charles Ghioldi Sr., 89, of Fresno died Nov. 14. He was an installation supervisor for AT&T for 30 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Dec. 10 at NorthPointe Community Church. Remembrances: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central California, 351 W. Cromwell Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GREEN — Linda R. Green, 62, of Dinuba died Nov. 21. She was a fruit inspector. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice, 2439 W. Whitendale Ave., Visalia, CA 93277. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
HARRIS — Shirlee Marie Harris, 81, of Fresno died Nov. 13. She was an electrical contractor for 35 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
HERNANDEZ — Crystal Hernandez, 17, of Orange Cove died Nov. 18. She was a student and the daughter of Bene Ambrocio and Alfonso Trejo. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 1 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1018 N. Frankwood Ave. Mass: 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Arrangement Center.
HUERTA — Arthur Huerta, 69, of Selma died Nov. 18. He was a trucker and a farmer. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 1060 F St. in Reedley. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 30 at the church. Graveside: 10:45 a.m. Nov. 30 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
ISOGAWA — Tom Tomio Isogawa, 83, of Selma died Nov. 21. He was a nursery truck driver. Service: 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home.
JONES — Freda Evelyn Jones, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was an executive secretary for Pac Bell and Stammer McKnight. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
McLAIN — Bill E. McLain, 66, of Fresno died Nov. 24. He was a diesel mechanic. Graveside: 11 a.m. Dec. 1 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Whitehurst Sullivan Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
NISHIMINE — Shirlee Kae Nishimine, 67, of Tulare died Nov. 22. She was a teacher at Traver Elementary School for 41 years. Visitation: Noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Celebration of Life: Noon Dec. 2 at Tulare First Baptist Church.
POLK — Sharee Ann Polk, 38, of Fresno died Nov. 14. She was an in-home care provider. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
REXROAT — Steve Lile Rexroat, 57, of Fresno died Nov. 20. He was a signage maker and installer. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Northwest Church. Remembrance: Northwest Church, 5145 N. West Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
RICHARDS — Dorla Lee Richards, 74, of Fresno died Nov. 17. She was a waitress for 25 years. Services were held. Remembrance: Jolene Kennedy Ministries, 2809 E. Emerald Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel.
SHEFFIELD — Carol Irene Sheffield, 66, of Clovis died Nov. 15. She was an insurance claims adjuster. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at Greenlawn Northeast Memorial Park in Bakersfield. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SMITH PADILLA — Teresa Fernandez Smith Padilla, 54, of Fresno died Nov. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 27 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Calvary World Outreach Center.
SNYDER — Barbara Jean Snyder, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 18. She was a retail salesperson. Private service. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
SOTO ANGUIANO — Juan Soto Anguiano, 69, of Fresno died Nov. 17. He was a farm laborer for 50 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home. Mass: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the funeral home.
STREETS — Jonathan N. Streets, 20, of Fresno died Nov. 22. He was a student. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Dec. 2 at Greater Macedonia Church of God in Christ.
TOLLADAY — Robert “Jack” J. Tolladay, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 12. He was a carpenter for 35 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at Chaffee Zoo’s Canopy Grove. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WADE — Mattie M. Wade, 91, of Fresno died Nov. 21. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at the funeral home.
YAMAMOTO — Yoshiko Jessie Yamamoto, 81, of Sanger died Nov. 20. She was a medical nurse practitioner 32 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ZAMORA LOPEZ — Leovardo Zamora Lopez, 48, of Dinuba died Nov. 16. He was a farm laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
