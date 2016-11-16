Death Notices

November 16, 2016 4:18 PM

Obituaries for Thursday, Nov. 17

BENITEZ — Isidra Benitez, 81, of Fresno died Nov. 11. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Mary Queen of the Apostles.

BRADFORD — Linda J. Bradford, 69, of Santa Clara, formerly of Fresno, died Nov. 8. She was a clerk for Target. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 21 at Friendship Baptist Church in Pixley.

BRADSHAW — Marvin Lee Bradshaw, 53, of Fresno died Nov. 13. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.

GOMEZ — Gilbert James Gomez, 60, of Mendota died Oct. 31. He was a refrigeration serviceman for 10 years. Service: 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Boice Funeral Home.

HEINRICHS — Lois Heinrichs, 86, of Reedley died Nov. 14. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Reedley Cemetery Memorial Service Building. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at Palm Village Retirement Center. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.

MONTEJANO — Eliseo Jimenez Montejano, 80, of Fresno died Nov. 16. He was a laborer contractor for 40 years. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mendota. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at the church. Mass: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 19 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

NORIEGA — Suzanne Nicole Noriega, 22, of Fresno died Nov. 6. She was a caretaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Reade and Sons Funeral Home. Rosary: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Alphonsus Church.

OCTAVIO — Albert W. Octavio, 94, of Oakhurst died Nov. 15. He was a general manager for Gulf and Western. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.

RUSSELL — James E. Russell, 95, of Madera died Nov. 15. He was a maintenance manager for Madera public schools. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.

SALDIVAR — Eladio Arellano Saldivar, 106, of Madera died Nov. 11. He was a retired farmer. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.

THOMAS — Guadalupe B. Thomas, 47, of Fresno died Nov. 9. She was an in-home care provider. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 21 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home.

WOECKENER — Robert W. Woeckener, 83, of Clovis died Nov. 4. He was a computer salesman. Memorial: 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at New Hope Community Church. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice Care, 6760 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.

ZALDANA — Rose Serbera Zaldana, 76, of Fresno died Nov. 13. She was a retired surgical technician at Valley Children’s Hospital for 25 years. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the chapel. Mass: 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21 at St. Anthony of Padua. Remembrances: Poverello House, 412 F St., Fresno, CA 93706 or Catholic Charities, 149 N. Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93701.

