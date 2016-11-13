Obituaries for Monday, Nov. 14

ANDERSON — Bruce Fenton Anderson, 70, of Fresno died Oct. 11. He was a retired community service officer for Fresno County Sheriff’s Department. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at Northwest Church. Remembrance: California-Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc., www.chea-elks.org, 5450 E. Lamona Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Amparo Nanez Garcia, 74, of Selma died Nov. 5. She was a farmer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the church. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
HERNANDEZ — Helen Romero Hernandez, 89, of Fowler died Nov. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.
HONDA — Harry Mitsuo Honda, 101, of Fresno died Nov. 6. He was a retired auto mechanic for 70 years. Service: 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at Buddhist Church of Fowler. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
HURLEY — Jimmy Shane Hurley, 48, of Fresno died Nov. 7. He was a truck driver. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
JOHNSON — Terry Lea Johnson, 64, of Fresno died Nov. 2. She was a retired security guard for Sonitrol, Inc. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
PARKEY — Stanley Laurence Parkey, 64, of Fresno died Nov. 4. He was an ag salesman. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 21 at Oakhill Cemetery in Oakhurst. Arrangements: Palm Memorial Sierra Chapel.
RAMIREZ — Rudy Flores Ramirez, 58, of Porterville died Nov. 7. He was a chief executive officer. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at Iglesia del Nazareno. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
SHEPPARD — Betty Frances Sheppard, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 8. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
STACKS — Ken Stacks, 82, of Fresno died Nov. 10. He was a financial supervisor for GMAC. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
VAZZANO — August Frank Vazzano, 86, of Fresno died Oct. 19. He was a truck driver for 34 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
