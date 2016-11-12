Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 13

ARTHURS — Ronald James Arthurs, 53, of Visalia died Nov. 4. He was an agricultural harvester. Memorial: 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Plaza Park. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
BLAIR — Georgia Lillian Blair, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 4. She was a certified public accountant. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Fresno Westside Seventh-day Adventist Church.
BROWN — Harold Lee Brown, 92, of Fresno died Nov. 8. He was a mechanic for the city of Fresno for 10 years. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the funeral home.
BUSH — Clarence Frenchy Bush, 91, of Fresno died Nov. 8. He was a truck driver for 40 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Community Church of God in Christ.
CASAREZ — Efren Casarez, 78, of Dinuba died Nov. 9. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 15 at the chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the chapel.
CROMWELL — Ida Margaret Cromwell, 94, of Clovis died Nov. 10. She was a retail clerk for J.C. Penney. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 16 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lemoore. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at the church. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
ELLIS — Charles Earl Ellis, 66, of Fresno died Nov. 4. He was a handyman. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 17 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral home.
GARCIA — Esther Gonzales Garcia, 86, of Fresno died Oct. 29. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GONZALEZ — Frank Aguilera Gonzalez, 85, of Fresno died Nov. 4. He was a wine steward for 50 years. Celebration of Life : 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
HERNANDEZ — Mary Lou Hernandez, 92, of Fresno died Nov. 9. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 16 at St. Mary’s Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
JENKINS — Rev. Howard Jenkins, 92, of Fresno died Nov. 5. He was a minister for 40 years. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 16 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
JENNINGS — Juanita H. Jennings, 93, of Dinuba died Nov. 6. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 18 at Smith Mountain Cemetery.
JUHREND — William Otto Juhrend Sr., 81, of Fresno died Nov. 10. He was a retired aerospace engineer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at Farewell Funeral Service Chapel. Service: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at the funeral home.
MARTINEZ — Jose Octavio Martinez, 79, of Clovis died Nov. 4. He was a furniture upholsterer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 19 at West McKinley Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 4095 W. McKinley Ave. Remembrance: Watchtower Bible and Tract Society, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
MOYCO — Roland Moyco, 68, of Fresno died Nov. 8. He was retired from the California Department of Corrections. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 14 at Yost and Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
PADEN — Richard Gale Paden, 91, of Fresno died Nov. 4. He was a supervisor with PacBell. Services were held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
PUGA — Rita Puga, 67, of Fresno died Oct. 28. She was a piecework employee. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
RODGERS — Robert Joseph Rodgers, 91, of Fresno died Nov. 2. He was a farmer for 40 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 18 at The Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
ROSE — Jon Francis Rose, 71, of Fresno died Nov. 5. He was a driver for Milepost Inc. Memorial: 3 p.m. Nov. 19 at Fresno Baptist Temple. Remembrances: Fresno Baptist Temple, Fellowship of Joy, www.netministries.org, 4141 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93726; Valley Animal Center, www.valleyanimal.org, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726; Grayhound Adoption Center, GAC, www.houndsavers.org, 4821 Dehesa Road, El Cajon, CA 92019. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SARABIA — Teodolo P. Sarabia, 82, of Fresno died Nov. 1. He was a retired farm laborer. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at St. John’s Cathedral. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at the church. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SERRANO — Priscilla Ann Serrano, 34, of Sanger died Nov. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 15 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at St. Mary’s New Catholic Church.
SHAHENIAN — Venus Shahenian, 84, of Kingsburg died Nov. 3. She was a homemaker. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at Creighton Memorial Chapel.
SILVA — Tomasa Dolores Silva, 90, of Fresno died Nov. 9. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 18 at St. John’s Cathedral.
TAIT — William Scott Tait Sr., 92, of Fresno died Nov. 6. He was a retired banker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at Clovis Veterans Memorial District. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
Comments