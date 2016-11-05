Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 6

2:49 Highlights, reaction as Selma completes 10-0 regular season Pause

1:40 Bullard vs Edison highlights

2:00 Pig Trophy at stake as Fresno takes on Roosevelt in annual Little Big Game

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

0:50 Fresno man says he was fired for medical marijuana use

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep