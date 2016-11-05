Obituaries for Sunday, Nov. 6

ALFARO — Higinio Naverete Alfaro, 78, of Fresno died Nov. 1. He was a cement mason for 40 years. Memorial: Noon Nov. 9 at Farewell Funeral Service. Remembrance: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 340 W. Fallbrook Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
BAIN — Monica Maciel Bain, 29, of Madera died Oct. 28. She was a billing specialist for Horizon Health of Fresno. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 8 at the church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
BEST — Harold Lloyd Best, 94, of Fresno died Oct. 31. He was a psychologist and professor emeritus at CSUF. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
BOURZAC — Irene June Bourzac, 89, of Fresno died Oct. 28. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CASS — Shyrl Cass, 68, of Fresno died Oct. 27. She was a bookkeeper for 25 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 11 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Memorial Dept., P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
CASTRO — Transita B. Castro, 94, of Selma died Nov. 1. She worked at Libby’s Cannery. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home.
COOPER — Debra Diane Cooper, 64, of Clovis died Nov. 2. She was a Fresno County legal assistant. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 10 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
DELGADO — Dolores Borunda Delgado, 70, of Selma died Oct. 29. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 6 at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 9 a.m. Nov. 7 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
DEL MUNDO — Anita Gregorios del Mundo, 90, of Fresno died Oct. 31. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the funeral home.
EVANS — William Richard Evans, 82, of Fresno died Nov. 1. He was a social worker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
FLINT — Genevieve “Gen” Flint, 93, of Madera died Oct. 30. She was a retired ward secretary for Madera Community Hospital. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery of Madera. Remembrances: Madera County Historical Society, P.O. Box 150, Madera, CA 93639; Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California, 2290 N. First St., San Jose, CA 95131; Madera Community Hospital Foundation, 1250 E. Almond Ave., Madera, CA 93637. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
HAYES — Darlene Ann Hayes, 40, of Fresno died Oct. 6. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at Freewill Baptist Church, 1027 E. Tulare Ave. in Visalia. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
HOGUE — Barbara Hogue, 81, of Auberry died Oct. 29. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Hogue residence. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
ISOGAWA — Frank Naotake Isogawa, 95, of Selma died Oct. 25. He was a radio and TV repairman for 30 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Lisle Funeral Home.
KOHN — James Allen Kohn, 95, of Fresno died Oct. 20. He was a cotton industry purchasing agent. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Sunland Memorial Park in Sun City, Ariz. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
KOOLCANIAN — Armena Koolcanian, 89, of Folsom, formerly of Selma, died Nov. 2. She was a clerk for PG&E. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 11 at Reedley Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel in Selma.
LOPEZ — Lupe Quiroz Lopez, 59, of Parlier died Nov. 1. He was a forklift driver. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at Parlier Cemetery District.
LUCAS — Rod B. Lucas, 46, of Lemoore died Oct. 31. He was a sergeant with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Peoples Church. Remembrance: Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Sgt. Rod Lucas Memorial Fund, 1360 Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
MILLER — Larry Jon Miller, 63, of Clovis died Oct. 19. He was an electronics tech engineer. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MUNOZ BLANCO — Ma Guadalupe Munoz Blanco, 46, of Fresno died Oct. 31. She was a waitress. Visitation: Noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ORIQUE — Dolores Mae Orique, 87, of Selma died Nov. 3. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at Holy Family Catholic Church.
POLLACK — Beverly Pollack, 98, of Fresno died Nov. 2. She was a retired social worker. Private service. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2004 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ROBLES — Ignacio Magaña Robles, 93, of Fresno died Nov. 2. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 8 at Our Lady of the Assumption Mission in Caruthers. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 9 at St. Peter’s Cemetery.
SAWYER — Betty Sawyer, 93, of Fresno died Oct. 29. She was a homemaker for 66 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Nov. 12 at Clovis Cemetery District. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
SMITH — Bob Smith, 70, of Dinuba died Oct. 31. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at Smith Mountain Cemetery. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
STANTON — Allen Leon Stanton, 83, of Reedley died Nov. 1. He was a retired truck driver. Graveside: 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
VERA — Leonor Vera, 68, of Madera died Nov. 1. She was a maintenance person for St. Joachim Catholic School. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 7 at Jay Chapel. Mass: 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at St. Joachim Catholic Church. Remembrance: St. Joachim Catholic Church, 401 W. Fifth St., Madera, CA 93637.
WOODWICK — Keith Harris Woodwick, 89, of Fresno died Nov. 1. He was a professor of zoology at California State University, Fresno. Services pending. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
