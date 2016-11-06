Death Notices

November 6, 2016 4:55 PM

Obituaries for Monday, Nov. 7

BELTRAN — Samuel Ruben Beltran, 21, of Firebaugh died Oct. 25. He was a production worker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the church. Mass: 11 a.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Arrangements: Whitehurst Funeral Chapel.

DE LA CRUZ — Joe De La Cruz Jr., 77, of Fresno died Nov. 3. He was a welder for 35 years. Visitation: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Service: 3 p.m. Nov. 10 at the funeral home.

FALCON — Rafael R. Falcon, 72, of Sanger died Nov. 3. He was a broker for 21 years. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at Sanger New Life Apostolic Church. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.

MALTOS — Olga Alvarez Maltos, 86, of Fresno died Nov. 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

MONTERO — Freddie Bonilla Montero, 36, of Fresno died Oct. 21. He was an auto salesman. Services were held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.

SULLIVAN — Terre Lynn Sullivan, 56, of Fresno died Nov. 1. She was a bookkeeper for 10 years. Visitation: 1 to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 1:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726.

Death Notices

