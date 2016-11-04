Obituaries for Saturday, Nov. 5

ARRICIVITA — Roberto G. Arricivita, 77, of Fresno died Nov. 2. He was a retired civil engineer in the Philippines. Rosary: 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Funeral Liturgy: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 at the funeral home.
ARVISO — David Solis Arviso, 54, of Fresno died Nov. 3. He was a California Conversation Corps member. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 5 at Fresno Funeral Chapel. No services will be held.
CRUZ — Connie Ortiz Cruz, 86, of Fresno died Oct. 30. She was a translator. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at Reade and Sons Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at the funeral home.
HAJIAN — Yeghia Hajian, 83, of Fresno died Nov. 2. He was a pastor for 50 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 5 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at the funeral home.
MEGAHED — Christina M. Megahed, 94, of Madera died Nov. 3. She was a legal secretary. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
MOORE — Donald William Moore, 81, of Clovis died Nov. 2. He was a furniture maker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
PRICE — Geneva Price, 84, of Dos Palos died Oct. 30. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Nov. 7 at Dos Palos Cemetery. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service, Inc.
SCHEFFING — Gerald Ellis Scheffing, 90, of Madera died Oct. 31. He was a retired painter. Private service. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
YOUNG — Peggy Young, 70, of Fresno died Nov. 2. She was a tax accountant for the IRS. No services will be held. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
ZUNIGA — John Urbina Zuniga Jr., 72, of Sanger died Oct. 27. He was a truck driver. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 9 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
