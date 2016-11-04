Obituaries for Saturday, Nov. 5

1:23 SWAT targets Strother Street gang in major sweep Pause

1:34 What did the Clovis Unified board candidates debate at their forum?

0:51 A sweet alternative to all that Halloween candy

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

2:32 Fresno County sheriff's sergeant shot and killed

0:47 Procession for Fresno County sheriff's deputy who died after accidental shooting

1:09 Law enforcement procession escorts Fresno County sergeant to funeral home

1:23 A mother grieves the loss of her son to gun violence

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?