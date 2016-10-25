Obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 26

BROWN — Richard L. Brown, 90, of Fresno died Oct. 22. He was a salesman for Shaklee Distribution. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
COOK — Patricia Ruth Cook, 75, of Fresno died Oct. 21. She was a clerk for the Quinn Company for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 11:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at the funeral home.
COOPER — Donna Laree Cooper, 56, of Fresno died Oct. 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
EPPERSON — John Gilbert Epperson, 60, of Farmersville died Oct. 16. He was a truck driver. No services will be held. Arrangements: Evans Miller Guinn Chapel.
GEAN — Betty Westrup Gean, 96, of Clovis died Oct. 23. She was a business owner. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California in Fresno.
GOODE — Valdis Shava Goode, 56, of Fresno died Oct. 7. She was a homemaker. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel.
HART — Henry Hart, 76, of Fresno died Oct. 22. He was an investigator for the IRS. No services will be held. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home and Cemetery.
HELGHATIAN — Stella Helghatian, 95, of Fresno died Oct. 17. She was a retired elementary school teacher for 30 years for Fresno Unified School District. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Service: 11 a.m. Nov. 4 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrances: St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726 or donor’s favorite charity.
HERNANDEZ — Jenny Hernandez, 79, of Madera died Oct. 21. She was a homemaker. Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Faith Tabernacle Church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
HOLDER — Aldon L. Holder Jr., 66, of Laton died Oct. 21. He was a farmer for 48 years. Memorial: 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Holder residence. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford.
LIBBY — Harold Eugene Libby, 89, of Fresno died Oct. 23. He was a retired captain of the Fresno Fire Department. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
LUSTER — William L. Luster, 66, of Fresno died Oct. 19. He was an electrician. Services pending. Arrangements: Edward A. Cooper Cremation Society Inc.
MANCILLA — David Juan Mancilla, 39, of Hanford died Oct. 16. He was a production worker. Visitation: 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at Hanford Pentecostal Church of God. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
MAY — Robert Warren May, 81, of Fresno died Oct. 23. He was a minister. Graveside: 9 a.m. Oct. 31 at Clovis Cemetery. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Life Cathedral. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
MCCONNELL — Evelyn Nygaard McConnell, 86, of Fresno died Oct. 18. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
McNAIR — Glen Ray McNair, 57, of Fresno died Oct. 25. He was a teacher for 22 years. Celebration of Life: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
NALE — Dennis Glenn Nale Sr., 66, of Fresno died Oct. 17. He was a farmer for 20 years. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
NEWELL — Kenneth Byron Newell, 62, of Fresno died Oct. 18. He was a retired Army sergeant. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 29 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
NGO — Sam Ngo, 87, of Fresno died Oct. 24. He was a fisherman. Visitation: 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 at Palm La Paz Funerals & Cremations. Traditional Vietnamese Buddhist Service: 8 a.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
RODRIGUEZ — Salvador A. Rodriguez, 79, of Farmersville died Oct. 23. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the funeral home. Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Exeter.
SENA WAITE — Loriane Mariam Sena Waite, 34, of Fresno died Oct. 15. She was a project manager. Rosary: 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at St. Paul Catholic Newman Center. Mass: 11 a.m. Oct. 27 at the church. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
SMITH — Constance S. Smith, 60, of Coarsegold died Oct. 14. She was a senior personal specialist. Memorial: 10 a.m. Oct. 27 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Clovis. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
STRUVE — Marva Leslie Struve, 84, of Fresno died Oct. 19. She was a homemaker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at NorthPointe Community Church. Remembrances: Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32256 or Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc.
TANNEHILL — Peggy Tannehill, 75, of Orange Cove died Oct. 20. She was a pastor. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 28 at Evangel Bible Church in Dinuba. Arrangements: Farewell Reedley Arrangement Center.
TORRES — Susana Torres, 53, of Fresno died Oct. 18. She was a manager. Services were held. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
VILLALOBOS — Marcelino Gonzales Villalobos Sr., 77, of Fresno died Oct. 24. He was an irrigation foreman for Sandell/Harris Farms. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 31 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church.
VONGSAVANH — Boutsa Vongsavanh, 68, of Fresno died Oct. 21. She was a homemaker for 60 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 26 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home.
YERAMIAN — Jason Lee Yeramian, 44, of Kingsburg died Oct. 24. He was a restaurant manager. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 29 at Creighton Memorial Chapel. Remembrance: Optimal Hospice, 5780 N. West Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
ZAVALA — Raymond Zavala, 75, of Fowler died Oct. 19. He was a handyman. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 28 at St. Lucy’s Catholic Church.
