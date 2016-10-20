Obituaries for Friday, Oct. 21

AYERS — Terrell Donovan Timothy Ayers Jr., infant, of Fresno died Oct. 11. He was the son of Manzanita Ayers and Terrell Ayers Jr. Memorial: 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel.
BOLING — William Bradley Boling, 66, of Fresno died Oct. 15. He was a creative director and president of Boling Associates Advertising. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
BRAR — Harjeet Singh Brar, 47, of Clovis died Oct. 13. He was a production worker. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
HERION — Sarah Herion, 90, of Clovis died Oct. 11. She was a Fresno County government permit clerk. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at Sun Garden Church of Christ Church in Fresno. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3458, Fresno, CA 93650. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
WOODARD — Drettra Machelle Woodard, 53, of Fresno died Oct. 17. She was a care provider. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Family Community Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
WOODLEY — Domingo Villa Woodley, 94, of Pinedale died Oct. 17. He was a warehouseman for Cal-Cot. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Farewell Funeral Service. Mass: 11 a.m. Oct. 24 at St. Agnes Mission.
