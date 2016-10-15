Obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 16

ATENCIO — Elsie Maxine Atencio, 83, of Fresno died Oct. 8. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
BRADY — Omega Jean Brady, 83, of Fresno died Oct. 11. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
CARTER — Patricia Ann Carter, 68, of Fresno died Oct. 7. She was a hairstylist for 30 years. Memorial: 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Farewell Funeral Service.
CLEMENTE — Beatrice Licon Clemente, 66, of Fresno died Oct. 6. She was an office manager for Central Unified School District for 12 years. Memorial: 4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
DONATHAN — Marcile S. Donathan, 83, of Hanford died Oct. 12. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
ELLIOTT — Julia R. Elliott, 95, of Fresno died Oct. 12. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FAUGHT — Paul Armond Faught, 66, of Fresno died Sept. 29. He was a vice president for telecommunications. Graveside: 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
GARCIA KESTING — Annabelle Garcia Kesting, 48, of Fresno died Oct. 10. She was an account clerk. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at Sanger Community Church. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
GROSSMAN — Betty Ann Grossman, 84, of Fresno died Oct. 5. She was a real estate agent for 38 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: St. Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
JAKOBS — Karyn Elizabeth Jakobs, 38, of Fresno died Oct. 12. She was a homemaker for 16 years. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at New Covenant Community Church. Remembrance: Fresno County Pink Heals Chapter, 9303 E. Bullard Ave., Clovis, CA 93619. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
JOHNSON — Neal Franklin Johnson, 76, of Reedley died Oct. 8. He was a college professor for 41 years. Services were held. Arrangements: Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home.
KILLIAN — Max Andrew Killian, 71, of North Fork died Sept. 27. He was an owner and operator of Maximum Excavating. Celebration of Life: Noon Oct. 22 at North Fork Town Hall. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
MARTIN — Joyce Dean Martin, 81, of Fresno died Oct. 10. She was a computer processing operator. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 20 at the funeral home.
MASON — James Allen Mason, 54, of Squaw Valley died July 24. He was a self-employed mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Dinuba.
MCKAY — Iris Helen McKay, 90, of Selma died Oct. 11. She was a secretary for her family’s insurance company. Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at First Baptist Church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
MEVERT — Steven Kent Mevert, 63, of Fresno died Oct. 8. He was a registered nurse for 41 years. Memorial: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at First Congregational Church. Remembrances: First Congregational Church, 2131 N. Van Ness Ave., Fresno, CA 93704 or Shriner’s Hospital, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
OWENS — Arthur Frank Owens, 63, of Clovis died Oct. 5. He was a building contractor. Private service. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
QUINONEZ — Jose Angel Quinonez, 79, of Fresno died Oct. 7. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
RAMIREZ — Sallie L. Ramirez, 93, of Fresno died Oct. 2. She was a postal secretary for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 21 at the funeral home. Remembrance: Red Cross of Fresno, 1300 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 4B, Fresno, CA 93711.
SCHLETZ — Mary Louise Schletz, 89, of Firebaugh died Oct. 13. She was a retired postal clerk. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at the church. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
SERR — Robert Gerald Serr Jr., 73, of Kingsburg died Oct. 8. He was a retired engineer for IBM. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Peoples Church, GL Johnson Chapel. Remembrance: Fresno/Madera Youth for Christ, 1401 Divisadero St., Fresno, CA 93721. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
SMITH — Rosemary Smith, 86, of Fresno died Oct. 12. She was a clerical worker for the city of Fresno for seven years. Service: Noon Oct. 20 at Boice Funeral Home. Remembrance: Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, 5730 N. First St., Suite 105, Fresno, CA 93710.
SMITH-SHIPP — Sheila Renee Smith-Shipp, 52, of Kerman died Oct. 8. She was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the funeral home.
TAKATA — Katsumi Takata, 73, of Parlier died Oct. 11. He was a farmer. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Buddhist Church of Parlier. Arrangements: Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home.
TILLERY — John E. Tillery, 77, of Kingsburg died Oct. 11. He was a construction contractor. No services will be held. Remembrances: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers, P.O. Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631 or American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
VALENZUELA — Richard P. Valenzuela, 69, of Fresno died Oct. 11. He was an insurance agent for 30 years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 21 at Peoples Church, G.L. Johnson Chapel.
VILLEGAS — Marcos Villegas, 66, of Dinuba died Oct. 9. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at the funeral home. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 21 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
Comments