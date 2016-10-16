Obituaries for Monday, Oct. 17

DUNLAP — Melissa A. Dunlap, 49, of Fresno died Oct. 5. She was a caregiver. Memorial: 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
MELLO — Frank Stephen Mello, 69, of Tulare died Oct. 13. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 20 at the church.
SANCHEZ — Teofilo Sanchez, 74, of Madera died Oct. 14. He was a concrete construction laborer. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
ZAVALA — Benito Perez Zavala, 63, of Selma died Oct. 8. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17 at Thomas Marcom Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Selma Cemetery District.
