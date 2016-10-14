Obituaries for Saturday, Oct. 15

BEGLEY — Nellie May Begley, 81, of Madera died Oct. 10. She was a real estate broker. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Westside Christian Fellowship Church. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
DABBS — Patricia Sue Dabbs, 76, of Madera died Oct. 10. She was a weighmaster. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
DINI-MILNER — Shirley Dini-Milner, 76, of Fresno died Oct. 13. She was a retired social worker for Fresno County. No services will be held. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
HONEYCUTT — Roscoe Robert Honeycutt, 92, of Porterville died Oct. 11. He was a farmer co-op manager. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Myers Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at Hillcrest Memorial Park.
KASABIAN — Walter Michael Kasabian, 97, of Fresno died Oct. 9. He was an investment advisor. Masonic Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 18 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Shriners Hospital for Children, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817.
MCKEE — Gerald Richard McKee, 85, of Visalia died Oct. 12. He was a heavy equipment operator. Memorial: 1 p.m. Oct. 23 at Lamp Liter Inn. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
MENDOZA — Louie Palacios Mendoza, 87, of Fresno died Oct. 13. He was an aviation worker. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at St. Helen's Church. Rosary: 10 a.m. Oct. 18 at the church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 18 at the church. Arrangements: Lisle Funeral Home.
ORTIZ — George A. Ortiz, 39, of Clovis died Oct. 9. He was a department manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
RAMIREZ — Angel Ramirez, 50, of Fresno died Oct. 8. He was a Napa manager. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
TITTLE — Henry Dale Tittle, 51, of Clovis died Oct. 8. He was a fleet manager. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at New Hope Community Church.
TITTLE — Marian Sophia Tittle, 52, of Clovis died Oct. 8. She was an appeals officer for the IRS. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 16 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 17 at New Hope Community Church.
