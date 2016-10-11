Obituaries for Wednesday, Oct. 12

AMARO — Margaret Flora Amaro, 92, of Selma died Sept. 26. She was an owner and operator of her family farm. Services were held. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
BARTHOLOMEW — Patricia Ann Bartholomew, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 25. She was an I.R.S. department manager. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 16 at Stephens and Bean Chapel. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 17 at Mountain View Cemetery. Memorial: 1 p.m. Oct. 17 at United Christian Church. Remembrance: The Talking Book Library for the Blind and Handicapped, 770 N. San Pablo Ave., Fresno, CA 93728.
BOOKER — Helen Jean Booker, 80, of Fresno died Oct. 9. She was a nursing assistant. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at Oak Grove Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home.
CASTELLANO — Francisca Castellano, 90, of Visalia died Oct. 9. She was an assembly line worker. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
CHANG — Sidney Hsu-hsin Chang, 82, of Fresno died Oct. 3. He was a professor. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at Stephens & Bean Chapel. Service: 4 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 16 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Fresno State Foundation Scholarships, Joyal Administration Building, 5150 N. Maple Ave., M/S JA67 Attn: David Hembree, Fresno, CA 93740.
CHAVEZ MARTINEZ — Salomon Chavez Martinez, 64, of Dinuba died Sept. 29. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 4:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home. Service: 5 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home.
EDHOLM — William O. Edholm III, 75, of Fresno died Oct. 4. He was a custom wall designer. Memorial: 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at New Covenant Community Church. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital Foundation, 9300 Valley Children’s Place PC17, Madera, CA 93636. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
ELLIS — Don Randall Ellis, 63, of Fresno died Oct. 7. He was a retired school bus driver for Central Unified School District. Memorial: Noon Oct. 23 at Woodward Park, Sunset View Shelter. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FALKENBERG — Beverly Ann Falkenberg, 82, of Visalia died Oct. 8. She was a police records supervisor. Graveside: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Visalia District Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
FLEMING — Daniel James Fleming, 69, of Fresno died Sept. 18. He was a supervisor. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 15 at 40066 Millwood Road in Dunlap. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
GARBARINO — Frank Lawrence Garbarino, 80, of Sanger died Sept. 29. He was a barber for 25 years. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Lisle Funeral Home, Calaveras Chapel. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
GOMAR — Nicolasa Gomar, 83, of Tulare died Oct. 7. She was a homemaker. Service: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home.
GONZALEZ CRUZ — Ana Claudia Gonzalez Cruz, 39, of Caruthers died Oct. 1. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 13 at Wallin’s Riverdale Funeral Home. Wake: 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the funeral home. Service: 9 a.m. Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
GRIM — Vinton G. Grim, 90, of Exeter died Oct. 8. He was a labor contractor. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Evans Miller Guinn Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at Exeter District Cemetery.
LEVALLEY — Michael Shane LeValley, 61, of Madera died Oct. 5. He was a mechanic. No services will be held. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
LEWIS — Willie Edward Lewis, 78, of Fresno died Oct. 7. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 14 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home.
LUTZ — Ruth Rosabell Lutz, 89, of Fresno died Oct. 6. She was a homemaker. Private service. Arrangements: Wallin’s Fowler Funeral Home.
MANSFIELD — Jaime Mansfield, 35, of Clovis died Oct. 6. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Remembrance: Valley Animal Center, 3934 N. Hayston Ave., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MORALES — Richard Rudy Morales, 76, of Clovis died Sept. 30. He was a computer operator. Rosary: 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Mass: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 at the church. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
NEUFELD — Hazel M. Neufeld, 97, of Reedley died Oct. 9. She was a homemaker. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 14 at Reedley Cemetery, Memorial Service Building. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home.
NIEBLAS — Robert Salazar Nieblas, 91, of Fresno died Oct. 8. He was a laborer for Zero Corporation. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home. Graveside: 1 p.m. Oct. 14 at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale.
PADILLA RAMOS — Maria Isabel Padilla Ramos, 84, of Fresno died Sept. 28. She was a homemaker. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
PENA — Erma Pena, 72, of Fresno died Oct. 7. She was a hospice nurse for 15 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Lisle Funeral Home.
PIEPENBURG — Dorothy Piepenburg, 100, of Madera died Oct. 7. She was a clerk for Producers Cotton Oil. Graveside: 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Exeter Cemetery. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
PUERTAS — Gloria Moreno Puertas, 56, of Fresno died Oct. 8. She was a day care provider. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
TREJO — Felipe Trejo, 87, of Huron died Oct. 7. He was a retired farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at the church. Arrangements: Bynum’s Pleasant Valley Mortuary in Avenal.
WHITLOCK — Sally Ann Whitlock, 58, of Madera died Sept. 23. She was a retail sales associate for Walmart. Memorial: 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at New Harvest Fellowship of Madera. Remembrance: The Bureau of Indian Affairs, 1849 C St. NW #3642, Washington, DC 20240. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
WILLIAMS — Wallace Williams Jr., 85, of Fresno died Oct. 4. He was a truck driver. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 13 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Evangelist Temple Church of God In Christ.
