Obituaries for Monday, Oct. 10

ANHORN — Charles A. Anhorn, 91, of Clovis died Oct. 6. He was an iron worker. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at Sanger Cemetery. Arrangements: Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home.
DORRANCE — Ryan Paul Dorrance, 36, of Fresno died Oct. 2. He was a call center operator for the State of California. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
GRAHAM — James Ross Graham, 63, of Tulare died Oct. 6. He was a truck driver for 15 years. Visitation: noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 13 at the chapel.
RAMIREZ — Dolores A. Ramirez, 72, of Fresno died Oct. 3. She was a nursing assistant. Private service. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
