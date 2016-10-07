Obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 9

AMARAL — Daniel Amaral Jr., 20, of Firebaugh died Oct. 4. He was a security guard. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at St. Patrick Church in Kerman. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at the church. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
BUGG-MORENO — Katherine Lee Bugg-Moreno, 65, of Fresno died Sept. 27. She was a cake decorator for Save Mart for 20 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
CURRY — Darryl Curry, 58, of Fresno died Oct. 4. He was a pastor. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Baptist Temple Church. Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
FREIXAS — Maria Josefa Freixas, 89, of Clovis died Oct. 3. She was a retail clerk for Bloomingdale’s in New York. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at Lisle Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
GARZA — Arthur Garza Sr., 62, of Fresno died Oct. 4. He was a field supervisor. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 11 at the funeral home.
GLASS — Carmela Glass, 89, of Fresno died Sept. 30. She was a Fresno County Child Protective Service clerk. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 10 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
GREEN — Theresa G. Green, 52, of Fresno died Sept. 30. Service: 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Chapel.
HOWARD — Susan D. Howard, 58, of Fresno died Oct. 6. She was a medical assistant for 20 years. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: noon Oct. 13 at the funeral home. Remembrances: Cat House on the Kings, 7120 S. Kings River Rd., Parlier, CA 93648 or Susan G. Komen, 5730 N. First St., Suite #105, Fresno, CA 93710.
HUDGENS — Leon V. Hudgens, 78, of Fresno died Sept. 28. He was a fiberglass machinist. Memorial: 1 p.m. Oct. 15 at Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Chapel.
MARTIN — Carol D. Martin, 64, of Fresno died Oct. 2. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Services to be held at a later date.
MINAMI — Yoneko Minami, 99, of Reedley died Sept. 29. She was a farmer. Memorial: 10:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at Dopkins Funeral Chapel in Dinuba. Arrangements: Dopkins Reedley Funeral Chapel.
MONTGOMERY — Gertrude Hazel Montgomery, 97, of Fresno died Oct. 5. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church.
MULLINS — Oliver Edmond Mullins, 73, of Chowchilla died Oct. 1. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Belmont Memorial Park . Arrangements: Stephens & Bean Chapel.
NOTARANGELO — Bill “Pee Wee” Notarangelo, 82, of Lemoore died Sept. 7. He was a retired avionics master chief. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 15 at the church. Remembrance: St. Peter’s Building Fund, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel.
POOLE — Thelma Lee Poole, 97, of Fresno died Oct. 4. She was a housekeeper. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 14 at Church of the Living God.
ROBERTS — Roy Alton Roberts, 83, of Madera died Oct. 4. He was an owner and operator of a trucking company. Visitation: noon to 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery.
SANCHEZ — Maria L. Sanchez, 52, of Madera died Oct. 6. She was a bus driver for 23 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at Chapel of the Light. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 12 at the chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Oct. 13 at St. Joachim’s Catholic Church .
SHOEMATE — Ellet Walter Shoemate, 91, of Madera died Oct. 6. He was a retired USDA inspector. Graveside: 1 p.m. Oct. 11 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Remembrance: Alzheimer’s Foundation of Central California, P.O. Box 3438, Pinedale, CA 93650. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
TOPPER — Patrick Anton Topper, 55, of Fresno died Oct. 4. He was a portable welder. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
TOSCHI — Bunny Rae Toschi, 96, of Madera died Oct. 1. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
VASQUEZ — John R. Vasquez, 48, of Firebaugh died Oct. 1. He was an auto body repairman. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
YOUNG — Kenneth D. Young, 73, of Fresno died Sept. 19. He was a landscape architect. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at Lisle Funeral Home. Remembrance: Hinds Hospice Home, 1416 W. Twain Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
