Obituaries for Sunday, Oct. 2

ALCANTAR — Gregg R. Alcantar Sr., 75, of Fresno died Sept. 23. He was a commercial roofer for 20 years. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Clovis Cemetery. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
BAILEY — Clara E. Bailey, 77, of Fresno died Sept. 23. She was a nurse. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Clovis First Assembly of God. Arrangements: Clovis Funeral Chapel.
CARLTON — Nora Ellen Carlton, 95, of Fresno died Sept. 27. She was a homemaker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
CHANDLER — Richard Carl Chandler, 80, of Reedley died Sept. 29. He was a retired ironworker. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CHAVARRIA — Daniel Chavarria, 57, of Fresno died Sept. 21. He was a brakeman with Santa Fe Railroad. Private service. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
CUMMINGS — Jessica Lyn Cummings, 28, of Fresno died Sept. 27. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Remembrance: Salvation Army Substance Abuse Program, 1854 Fulton St., Fresno, CA 93721.
CURRY — James C. Curry, 49, of Fresno died Sept. 8. He was an administrative assistant for the City of Fresno. Private service. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
DRISCOLL — Dorothy Jeanne Driscoll, 66, of Coarsegold died Sept. 28. She was a retired manager for Social Security Disability. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
DUNCAN — Dorothy Fay Duncan, 82, of Auberry died Sept. 14. She was a legal secretary. Memorial: 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Clovis Funeral Chapel.
FRANCO — Margarita “Chita” Franco, 43, of Fresno died Sept. 23. She was a teacher. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
HANDY — Trinidad Handy, 81, of Clovis died Sept. 24. She was a secretary. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Clovis Funeral Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
HAYNIE — Joseph Wayne Haynie Sr., 54, of Fresno died Sept. 19. He was a carpentry tradesman. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home.
JEFF — Loren Wesley Jeff, 21, of Santa Rosa Rancheria died Sept. 26. Visitation: 4 to 11 p.m. Oct. 4 at residence: 16971 Alkali Drive. Rosary: 5 p.m. Oct. 4 at the residence. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements: Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
JONES — Delmar Denver Jones, 94, of Stratford died Sept. 29. He was a retired maintenance worker for Foremost Creamery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. Celebration of Life: Noon Oct. 6 at Lemoore Church of the Nazarene. Remembrance: C.A.R.E. Foundation, 121 E. Main St., Suite 302, Visalia, CA 93291.
KEMMER — Carol Jean Kemmer, 75, of Hanford died Sept. 23. She was a registered nurse for 40 years. No services will be held. Arrangements: People’s Funeral Chapel.
LaBRIE — Paul P. LaBrie, 74, of Fresno died Sept. 16. He was a retired factory worker for General Motors. Private service. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
LAWSON — Charles David Lawson, 76, of Clovis died Sept. 22. He was a retired physical facilities manager at Fresno State. Memorial Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at Shrine of St. Therese. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
MARSH — David G. Marsh, 74, of Clovis died Sept. 27. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: National Foundation of Swallowing Disorders, P.O. Box 3725, Carmel, CA 93921. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
O’CONNOR — Virginia Vaughn O’Connor, 97, of Fresno died Sept. 19. She was a nurse for 45 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at St. Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Church.
PRETZER — Thomas Lee Pretzer, 52, of Fresno died Sept. 27. He was a maintenance man. Private service. Arrangements: Reade and Sons Funeral Home.
SOTO — Trino Joaquin Soto, 92, of Fresno died Sept. 23. He was a retired employee for the County of Fresno maintenance department. Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 4 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
TOWNS — Emily Diane Towns, 61, of Coarsegold died Sept. 25. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Our Lady of The Sierra Catholic Church in Oakhurst.
TROUT — Lloyd Russell Trout, 82, of Visalia died Sept. 22. He was a newspaper circulation manager. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Paul’s School. Arrangements: Smith Family Chapel.
VASQUEZ — Pedro Vasquez, 65, of Fresno died Sept. 28. He was a field worker. Graveside: 11 a.m. Oct. 6 at Belmont Memorial Park. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
WHEELER — TC Wheeler, 31, of Fresno died Sept. 26. He was a forest service worker for the Conservation Corps. No services will be held. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WYATT — Bernice Wyatt, 81, of Fresno died Sept. 25. She was a caregiver. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Greater Faith Baptist Church.
