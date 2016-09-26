Obituaries for Tuesday, Sept. 27

2:16 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about touring as a married couple Pause

1:39 Former homeless man vows to pay it forward

1:14 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood talk about the things money can buy

2:12 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood explain coming out of retirement

1:37 Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood on audience participation

4:58 Fresno State collapses in overtime heartbreaker to Tulsa

1:14 Watch a 'Bulldog Spirit' mashup from tailgaters and beyond

1:06 Garth Brooks holds Fresno football camp for kids

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems