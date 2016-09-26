Obituaries for Tuesday, Sept. 27

BAQUIRAN — Rebecca Ignacio Baquiran, 68, of Fresno died Sept. 23. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Vigil Service and Funeral Liturgy: 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at San Quentin Municipal Cemetery in Pangasinan, Philippines.
DAVIS — Bernice Virginia Davis, 101, of Porterville died Sept. 21. She was a psychiatric technician. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Myers Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at First Baptist Church.
DHILLON — Sarjit Singh Dhillon, 79, of Clovis died Sept. 21. He was a business owner. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 28 at Shant Bhavan Funeral Home in Fowler.
ESPINO — Cruz Espino, 78, of Reedley died Sept. 16. He was a retail salesman. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at New Day Church in Selma. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
GRADY — J.D. Grady, 84, of Fresno died Sept. 26. He was a heavy equipment operator. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Tinkler Funeral Chapel & Crematory. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home.
LYONS — James Lyons, 69, of Fresno died Sept. 20. He was an entertainer and musician. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Reedley Cemetery Pavilion. Arrangements: Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley.
MACEDO — Thomas Damien Macedo, 73, of Fresno died Sept. 18. He was an owner and operator of Valley Hardwood Flooring. Services pending. Arrangements: Cremation Society of Central California.
MARTENS — Elmer Arthur Martens, 86, of Fresno died Sept. 21. He was a professor emeritus at Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Farewell Funeral Service. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Oct. 1 at North Fresno Mennonite Brethren Church.
MARTINEZ MARQUEZ — Erlinda Martinez Marquez, 70, of Dinuba died Sept. 22. She was a convalescent home housekeeper. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 30 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Rosary: 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at the funeral home.
McCAUGHAN — Grace Khushigian McCaughan, 100, of Clovis died Sept. 16. She was a homemaker. Graveside: 1 p.m. Sept. 28 at Clovis Cemetery. Remembrance: Pilgrim Armenian Congregational Church, 3673 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
MERCER — Isabelle Malice Mercer, 95, of Fresno died Sept. 20. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 28 at Palm Memorial Kerman Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at the funeral home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Golden Sunset Memorial Park.
MIRANDA — Gloria Ramirez Miranda, 81, of Kerman died Sept. 19. She was an agriculture laborer for 25 years. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
PARKISON — Jerry Jay Parkison, 42, of Visalia died Sept. 21. He was a transportation broker. Memorial: 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Calvary Chapel. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
POPE — Camay Rea Pope, 78, of Visalia died Sept. 16. She was a manager. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Miller Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Visalia Public Cemetery District.
REED — Helen Elizabeth Reed, 83, of Fresno died Sept. 22. She was a retired bank manager. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Memorial: 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at Fresno First Baptist Church. Remembrance: Fresno First Baptist Church, 1400 E. Saginaw Way, Fresno, CA 93704.
SEGOVIA — Wenceslao Segovia, 88, of Del Rey died Sept. 19. He was a field crew boss. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 at Del Rey Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 28 at the church. Arrangements: Thomas Marcom Funeral Home.
SMITH — Lorraine Smith, 82, of Fresno died Sept. 22. She was an attendance clerk for 30 years. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at Lisle Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
URETA — Sotero Zaldivar Ureta, 80, of Fresno died Sept. 25. He was a chemical engineer for Philippine National Oil Company. Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the church. Remembrance: St. Agnes Medical Foundation, 1111 E. Spruce Ave., Fresno, CA 93720. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
VOLPA — Brandon Mark Volpa, 35, of Fresno died Sept. 21. He was a tile worker in construction for 15 years. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Boice Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. Remembrance: American Heart Association, 7425 N. Palm Bluffs Ave., Suite 101, Fresno, CA 93711.
WHITLING — Thomas Stanton Whitling, 76, of Clovis died Sept. 23. He was a light industrial production manager for 56 years. Memorial: 10 a.m. Oct. 1 at Clovis Evangelical Free Church. Remembrance: Hume Lake Christian Camp, 5545 E. Hedges Ave., Fresno, CA 93727. Arrangements: Boice Funeral Home.
XAYASANH — Khoun Xayasanh, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 24. He was a soldier for the Laotian government for 24 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Laotian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home.
YOUNG — Carmen Maria Serrato Young, 61, of Fresno died Sept. 22. She was a tax examiner for the IRS. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 at Serenity Funeral Chapel. Rosary and Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
ZARAGOSA — Mary Ann Zaragosa, 57, of Madera died Sept. 21. She was a massage therapist. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Sept. 29 at Jay Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
Comments