Obituaries for Thursday, Sept. 22

BERBERIAN — Ruth Ann Berberian, 65, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a bank teller. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Riverpark Bible Church. Remembrance: Evangel Home, 137 N. Yosemite Ave., Fresno, CA 93701. Arrangements: Affordable Direct Cremations.
CHAN — Sareth Chan, 70, of Fresno died Sept. 19. She was a homemaker for 27 years. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Traditional Cambodian Buddhist Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
COOPER — Airek Anthony Cooper, 22, of Fresno died Sept. 10. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home.
DALPINO — James Dalpino Jr., 60, of Rocklin, formerly of Fresno, died Aug. 29. He was an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Jay Chapel.
FRANCO — Gilbert Franco Sr., 57, of Fresno died Sept. 7. He was a concrete construction worker. Memorial: 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
GARCIA — Amanda Garcia, 26, of Visalia died Sept. 16. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel. Service: 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
GONZALEZ — Juan I. Gonzalez, 84, of Fresno died Sept. 18. He was a manufacturing warehouseman for 38 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 28 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
MULLIGAN — Fred Stephen Mulligan Jr., 95, of Selma died Sept. 17. He was a farmer. Rosary: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at the church. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
ORTEGA — Esther Ortega, 71, of Cutler died Sept. 19. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 22 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Rosary: 3 p.m. Sept. 22 at the church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the church. Arrangements: Dopkins Funeral Chapel.
PELAYO — Isaac P. Pelayo, 86, of Parlier died Sept. 18. He was a farm laborer. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallin’s Parlier Funeral Home. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 26 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.
REIMER — Joyce F. Reimer, 75, of Kerman died Sept. 18. She was the owner and operator of Joyce’s Beauty Shop. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Palm La Paz Chapel. Graveside: 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Golden Sunset Memorial Park. Remembrance: Valley Children’s Hospital, 9300 Valley Children’s Place, Madera, CA 93636.
SIEBERT — Delsie Eldora Siebert, 91, of North Fork died Sept. 19. She was a retired agriculture secretary. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Jay Chapel. Graveside: 10:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Belmont Memorial Park. Remembrance: Disabled American Veterans, 1049 Elkelton Blvd., Spring Valley, CA 91977.
VELYINES — Monica Dominique Velyines, 30, of Pixley died Sept. 13. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home in Tulare. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Living Christ Church in Tulare.
WILKINSON — Donna Fae Wilkinson, 62, of Madera died Sept. 17. She was a supervisor for Blue Cross Insurance. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Arbor Vitae Cemetery. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
