Obituaries for Tuesday, Sept. 20

ALLEN — David Maurice Allen, 77, of Exeter died Sept. 15. He was a power house operator for Chelan County Public Utility. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Smith Family Chapel. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Visalia.
CALDERON — Raymond “Mono” Calderon, 58, of Tulare died Sept. 16. He was a cement finisher for 20 years. Service: 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Peers Lorentzen Funeral Chapel.
CARBONE — Luca Carbone, 68, of Sanger died Sept. 14. He was a registered nurse for 30 years. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at the funeral home. Graveside: 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Sanger Cemetery. Remembrance: Fresno Humane Animal Services, 760 W. Nielsen Ave., Frenso, CA 93706.
CHILINGERIAN — Avis Chilingerian, 86, of Fresno died Sept. 15. He was an owner of Chili’s Warehouse for 52 years. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at St. Paul Armenian Church. Remembrance: St. Paul Armenian Church, 3767 N. First St., Fresno, CA 93726. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
DELGADO — Linda Rose Delgado, 54, of Fresno died Sept. 15. She was a Clovis Unified School District campus caterer for 17 years. Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Boice Funeral Home. Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
GARCIA — Jesus C. Garcia, 96, of Porterville died Sept. 16. He was a field laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at the chapel. Mass: 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at St. Anne’s Church.
GRAY — Joe Donald Gray, 93, of Camp Nelson died Sept. 18. He was an owner/operator of an air-conditioning company. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Vandalia Cemetery in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
JIMENEZ — Lupe Sanchez Jimenez, 80, of Clovis died Sept. 13. She was a dried fruit packer. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 at Serenity Funeral Services. Rosary and Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
LEONG — Helen Leong, 89, of Fresno died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Private service.
LIU — Tong Yuan Liu, 76, of Fresno died Sept. 17. He was a produce clerk. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Stephens and Bean Funeral Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the chapel.
LOPEZ DE SUAREZ — Maria D. Lopez de Suarez, 68, of Porterville died Sept. 11. She was a field worker. Services were held. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory.
MEDRANO GARCIA — Cayetano Medrano Garcia, 86, of Porterville died Sept. 15. He was a stableman. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Myers Chapel. Rosary: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the chapel. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Anne’s Church.
MURDOCK — Michael Murdock, 50, of Fresno died Sept. 16. He was a superintendent. Visitation: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 22 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Graveside: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
NARDINI — Pat Nardini, 90, of Hanford died Sept. 15. She was a medical secretary. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements: Salser & Dillard Funeral Chapel in Visalia.
PALIUGHI — Ruth Bernice Paliughi, 90, of Fresno died Sept. 18. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Clovis Cemetery.
ROSE — William Clifford Rose, 80, of Visalia died Sept. 15. He was a real estate broker. Private service. Arrangements: Salser and Dillard Funeral Chapel.
TERRY — Bobby Dale Terry, 62, of Madera died Sept. 8. He was an electrical linesman. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
THOMPSON — Mark Ernest Thompson, 64, of Strathmore died Sept. 11. He was a machine shop owner. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at River Island Country Club in Porterville. Arrangements: Myers Funeral Service & Crematory in Porterville.
UYESAKA — Grace Uyesaka, 93, of Fresno died Sept. 18. She was a registered nurse for 49 years. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at Lisle Funeral Home. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the funeral home.
