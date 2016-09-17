Obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 18

ABRAHAMIAN — Gabriel Abrahamian, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 11. He was a retired after owning Rolinda Welding Shop for 50 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727.