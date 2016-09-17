Obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 18

ABRAHAMIAN — Gabriel Abrahamian, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 11. He was a retired after owning Rolinda Welding Shop for 50 years. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at Yost & Webb Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno, CA 93727.
ALVAREZ — Arthur Byron Alvarez, 46, of Madera died Sept. 13. He was a businessman. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Memorial: 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at First Southern Baptist Church.
AVINA — Priscilla Avina, 54, of Sanger died Sept. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the funeral home.
BENNETT — Tyrese G. Bennett, 27, of Fresno died Sept. 11. He was a construction worker. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Chapel. Service: 3 p.m. Sept. 23 at Cornerstone Church.
BLANCAS — Alfred Medrano Blancas, 77, of Fresno died Sept. 9. He was a salesmen for Michelin Valley Tires. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Lisle Funeral Home.
BORGES — Gordon Keith Borges, 89, of Los Banos died Sept. 5. He was a manager for PG&E. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Church of St. Joseph. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
BROWNE — Maxine Crutcher Browne, 89, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a dance instructor for 50 years. Private service. Arrangements: Jesse E. Cooley Jr. Funeral Service Inc.
BUTLER — Pat Butler, 77, of Madera died Sept. 13. She was an office manager for Houlding Farms for 13 years. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Harvest Community Church. Remembrance: American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Jay Chapel.
COOPER — Gary Stanford Cooper, 73, of Fresno died Sept. 13. He was a retired purchasing manager for Pelco. No services will be held. Remembrance: The Arbor Day Foundation, 100 Arbor Ave., Nebraska City, NE 68410, shop.arborday.org/donate-general.aspx. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
CUSTER — Ruth E. Custer, 92, of Fresno died Sept. 10. Shewas a district court chief clerk. Memorial: 1 p.m. Nov. 6 at Twilight Haven Memorial Hall. Remembrance: West Coast Mennonite Central Committee, 1010 G St., Reedley, CA 93654. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
GUARDADO — Sara Guardado, 81, of Sanger died Sept. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 and 9 to 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Wallin’s Sanger Funeral Home. Chapel Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home.
JIMENEZ — George Trejo Jimenez, 93, of Selma died Sept. 11. He was a truck driver. Graveside: 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Selma Cemetery District. Arrangements: Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
KING — Robert E. King, 65, of Rowland Heights, formerly of Madera, died Sept. 12. He was a lithograph printer for 23 years. Service: 11 a.m. Sept. 23 at Sunset Avenue Church of Christ in Madera. Arrangements: Jay Chapel in Madera.
LAMBORN — Renee Sue Lamborn, 39, of Selma died Sept. 12. She was an intake coordinator. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 29 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel.
LUNGREN — Janet Marie Lungren, 68, of Kingsburg died Sept. 14. She was an administrative assistant. Graveside: 1 p.m. Sept. 20 at Kingsburg Cemetery. Memorial: 2 p.m. Sept. 20 at Kingsburg Evangelical Covenant Church. Remembrances: International Children’s Surgical Foundation, P.O. Box 4594, Boise, ID 83711 or North Park Covenant Church Cancel Choir, 5250 N. Christiana Ave., Chicago, IL 60625. Arrangements: Creighton Memorial Chapel.
LYON — Betty Lyon, 78, of Madera died Sept. 12. She was a retired dental assistant for T.R. Gustaveson, D.D.S. Memorial: 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Jay Chapel. Remembrance: AseraCare Hospice, 650 W. Alluvial Ave., Fresno, CA 93711.
MACAULAY — Edward Crayton Macaulay, 89, of Fresno died Sept. 7. He was a retired loan agent. No services will be held. Remembrance: Huntington Lake Volunteer Fire Dept., 125 E. Barstow Ave., Suite 109, Clovis, CA 93710. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
MALTOS — Chris J. Maltos, 38, of Fresno died Sept. 11. He was a construction worker for 18 years. Visitation: 3 to 4 p.m. Sept. 19 at Whitehurst, Sullivan, Burns & Blair Funeral Home. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.
MARQUEZ — Delores Marquez, 80, of Clovis died Sept. 11. She was a secretary at Clovis Unified School District for eight years. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 20 at Boice Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Saint Agnes Hospice, 6729 N. Willow Ave., Suite 103, Fresno, CA 93710.
MARTINEZ — Miguel Santiago Martinez, 23, of Madera died Sept. 13. He was a cook for Kerman Unified School District for two years. Visitation: 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Smith Manor Grace Chapel. Rosary: 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at the funeral home. Mass: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at St. Joachim Catholic Church.
MORELOCK — Alice L. Morelock, 77, of Clovis died Sept. 10. She was a day-care provider. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Trinity Southern Baptist Church. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
MORELOCK — Lloyd E. Morelock, 81, of Clovis died Sept. 13. He was a roofing contractor. Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Trinity Southern Baptist Church. Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at the church. Arrangements: Serenity Funeral Services.
NAIRIAN — Mari Nairian, 88, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a retired caregiver. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Masis Ararat Cemetery. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
NASH — Martha Elizabeth Nash, 76, of Clovis died Aug. 15. She was a winery supervisor. Memorial: 10 a.m. Sept. 22 at Valley West Christian Center in Madera. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
NEVES — Mary Coelho Neves, 102, of Stratford died Sept. 14. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Rosary: 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Mass: 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the church. Remembrance: Donor’s favorite charity.
PRUETT — Barbara Jean Pruett, 62, of Fresno died Sept. 7. She was a restaurant hostess. Private service. Arrangements: Farewell Funeral Service.
QUICK — Dorothy J. Quick, 91, of Fresno died Sept. 10. She was an IRS worker for 15 years. Celebration of Life: 4 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Quick residence. Arrangements: Nova Cremation Service.
REDMOND — Michael James Redmond, 61, of Clovis died Sept. 12. He was a manager. No services will be held. Arrangements: Sterling & Smith Funeral Directors Inc. in Fresno.
RINES — Shawn Jerrold Rines, 49, of Fresno died Sept. 15. He was a wheelchair assembler for Sunrise Medical. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at Farewell Funeral Service. Graveside: 11 a.m. Sept. 22 at Fresno Memorial Gardens. Remembrance: Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center, 5340 N. Fresno St., Fresno, CA 93710.
SANCHEZ — Arthur A. Sanchez, 74, of Clovis died Sept. 1. He was an autobody tech for 35 years. Memorial: 9 a.m. Sept. 24 at Sacred Heart Church. Arrangements: Fresno Funeral Chapel.
SANDOVAL — J. Soledad Sandoval, 81, of Dinuba died Sept. 13. He was an agricultural laborer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Sterling & Smith Funeral Home. Rosary: 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at the funeral home. Mass: 12:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church.
SENATORE — Garry Lynn Senatore, 69, of Fresno died Sept. 13. He was a salesman. No services will be held. Arrangements: Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
SHANKS — Susan Jane Shanks, 86, of Fresno died Sept. 13. She was a retired professor. No services will be held. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
SUNDBERG — Ruth O. Sundberg, 92, of Fresno died Sept. 8. She was a homemaker for 70 years. Services to be held at a later date. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
WEIL — Sandra Joyce Weil, 69, of Clovis died Sept. 9. She was a secretary for Fresno Unified School District. Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 23 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Remembrance: Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1084 W. Bullard Ave., Fresno, CA 93711. Arrangements: Yost & Webb Funeral Home.
WESTMORELAND — Earnest “Jack” Westmoreland, 70, of Selma died Sept. 11. He was an educator and farmer. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Farewell-Page Funeral Chapel. Service: 9 a.m. Sept. 23 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2370 Burnham St.
WILSON — Billie Lee Wilson, 71, of Fresno died Sept. 1. She was a retired cosmetology instructor for the Hair Interns. Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Sept. 23 at Victoria West Community Park. Arrangements: Wildrose Chapel & Funeral Home.
WOODBURY — Mary Anne Woodbury, 92, of Fresno died Sept. 15. She was a retired office worker. Private service. Arrangements: Neptune Society of Central California.
YBARRA — Robert Ybarra, 61, of Fresno died Sept. 11. He was a safety consultant for 26 years. Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Sept. 20 at Bethel Christian Center. Arrangements: Chapel of the Light Funeral Home.
ZAVALA — Andrew Steven Zavala, 24, of Fresno died Sept. 8. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Yost & Webb Chapel. Service: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at the funeral home. Arrangements: Abbey Funeraria.
