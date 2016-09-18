Obituaries for Monday, Sept. 19

DILLEY — Gerald C. Dilley, 94, of Fresno died Sept. 14. He was an electrical and general contractor and owner of Dilley’s Electrical Service. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22 at Chapel of the Light Funeral Home. Graveside: 10 a.m. Sept. 23 at Fresno Memorial Gardens.
SANCHEZ — Ora Marie Sanchez, 47, of Fresno died Sept. 10. She was a homemaker. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:15 a.m. Sept. 20 at Reade and Sons Chapel. Rosary: 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at St. Agnes Church in Pinedale. Mass: 11:30 a.m. Sept. 20 at the church.
