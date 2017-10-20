Raiders! Dodgers! Hang out with us, Amazon. And a big announcement

It’s Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop.
• An announcement: Today marks the start of a transition for how you get your morning dose of news and interesting stuff. Starting Monday, subscribers to the Morning Scoop newsletter will receive its cool successor: the Daily Wake Up, which gathers the best we have to give each morning – seven days a week – and delivers it to your inbox. For those who haven’t signed for the newsletter, what are you waiting for?
Thanks for reading Morning Scoop (and a tip of the hat to Heather McLane, my predecessor and the original Scoop author. Excelsior!)
Long live Daily Wake Up!
OK, back to work ...
• What the what was that finish last night in Oakland? Derek Carr and the Raiders pulled off a loony-tunes victory over Kansas City to end their five-game losing streak.
• The Fox network is this close to its dream World Series matchup after the Los Angeles Dodgers walloped the Cubs last night to reach their first Fall Classic in 29 years. Now, if the Yankees can dispatch the Astros, Joe Buck and Co. will have a bi-coastal ratings bonanza.
• Fulton Street holds its grand opening Saturday. The rebuilt retail center is seen as a catalyst for a vibrant downtown Fresno. Skeptics remain. To whom columnist Marek Warszawski says: Get over it.
• Fresno City Hall wants Amazon to build its second world headquarters here. And the city is, admittedly, offering nothing other than “it’s really nice here.” ( “We don’t have the money ... to shovel millions at Amazon,” Mayor Lee Brand says. Gotta respect that.)
• The organizers of Fresno’s annual Civil War re-enactment are well aware of the heated national conversation about Confederate symbols and monuments. And they say their event exists – and educates – outside the controversy.
• A letter signed by 147 high-powered California women – legislators, lobbyists, attorneys – says they’re sick and tired of “dehumanizing behavior by men.”
• These superheroes made the windows outside Valley Children’s Hospital super-clean. And the kids loved it.
• A Powerball lottery ticket bought in Kerman is worth more than $1 million. Woo.
• Because every life is improved with more tiki: Pedicabs that allow beer-drinking riders were approved for downtown Fresno’s growing “ale trail” (caveat: Not every pedicab will have this Polynesian flair).
• Fresno Taco Fest, Hammer Road Rally and Pitbull/Enrique Iglesias are among this week’s top entertainment picks.
• Fresno State football beat writer Robert Kuwada introduces us to Mike Bell, an intriguing part of the Bulldogs’ clamp-down defense that faces a monster test Saturday night at San Diego State.
• What time is the awesome Orionid meteor shower happening, and how can you watch it?
• Does your brain remain sufficiently conscious after death to realize that you’re, you know, dead?
