After going through rigorous tests and training, Lulu was dropped from the CIA’s K9 explosive detection program because she lacked passion for the job, the CIA said Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.
Morning Scoop

Fulton Street preps for party. CIA fires dog. A Michael Jackson Halloween

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

October 19, 2017 7:22 AM

It’s Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.

Top Scoops

• Where’s the party? On the former open mall in downtown Fresno now called Fulton Street. When’s the party? Saturday. Here’s what to know before you go.

  • Fulton Street turns back time with opening of traffic

    The Fulton Street project harkens back to a time of vehicular traffic, including streetcars, with the opening of the important downtown corridor, along with a section of Mariposa Street, clear for traffic for the first time since the 1960s.

• Fire investigators are looking at renovation work at a Clovis shopping center as a possible source of a three-alarm blaze that destroyed three storefronts.

• How a condolence call from the president turned into a heated “he said, she said.”

• In Northern California, families search for loved ones still missing after the wine country fires. The death toll rose Wednesday to 43.

• A teacher who asked students wearing “Make America Great Again” T-shirts to turn them inside out has resigned.

• Some science is cuter and cuddlier than other science.

  • New clues about how wolves became dogs

    Scientists aren’t entirely sure how wolves evolved into dogs, but new research into the genetic and social behavior of wolf pups may offer some clues.

Good Stuff to Know

• The CIA has fired arguably its most adorable recruit. Lulu, a black Labrador, was being trained to sniff out bombs. But her heart just wasn’t in it.

Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State’s fledgling star running back, might play in Saturday’s pivotal game at San Diego State. He was injured and sat out the second half of the New Mexico game last week.

• Buckle up, you rockers: Queens of the Stone Age brings its latest tour to Selland Arena.

• Who is S. Chandrasekhar and why is Google celebrating him today?

• There’s a new No. 3 (go, Tribe!) in our Central Section high school football rankings.

• One columnist’s take on the Harvey Weinstein horror show: Democrats’ obsession with celebrities was bound to blow up.

• We bet your 401(k) looks great these days as the stock market reaches new heights. How long can it possibly last?

Outrè Scoops

Michael Jackson’s music frames a Halloween children’s special on CBS. Too soon?

• Here we go again: An elementary school in Massachusetts canceled a Halloween celebration because the holiday isn’t sufficiently “inclusive.” Boooo ...

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

