Fulton Street preps for party. CIA fires dog. A Michael Jackson Halloween

• Where’s the party? On the former open mall in downtown Fresno now called Fulton Street. When’s the party? Saturday. Here’s what to know before you go.
• Fire investigators are looking at renovation work at a Clovis shopping center as a possible source of a three-alarm blaze that destroyed three storefronts.
• How a condolence call from the president turned into a heated “he said, she said.”
• In Northern California, families search for loved ones still missing after the wine country fires. The death toll rose Wednesday to 43.
• A teacher who asked students wearing “Make America Great Again” T-shirts to turn them inside out has resigned.
• Some science is cuter and cuddlier than other science.
• The CIA has fired arguably its most adorable recruit. Lulu, a black Labrador, was being trained to sniff out bombs. But her heart just wasn’t in it.
• Ronnie Rivers, Fresno State’s fledgling star running back, might play in Saturday’s pivotal game at San Diego State. He was injured and sat out the second half of the New Mexico game last week.
• Buckle up, you rockers: Queens of the Stone Age brings its latest tour to Selland Arena.
• Who is S. Chandrasekhar and why is Google celebrating him today?
• There’s a new No. 3 (go, Tribe!) in our Central Section high school football rankings.
• One columnist’s take on the Harvey Weinstein horror show: Democrats’ obsession with celebrities was bound to blow up.
• We bet your 401(k) looks great these days as the stock market reaches new heights. How long can it possibly last?
• Michael Jackson’s music frames a Halloween children’s special on CBS. Too soon?
• Here we go again: An elementary school in Massachusetts canceled a Halloween celebration because the holiday isn’t sufficiently “inclusive.” Boooo ...
