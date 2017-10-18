Big fire in Clovis. Big drama on ‘Jeopardy!’ Big warning to creepy clowns

It’s Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. Welcome to your Morning Scoop of fresh headlines and general good stuff. Sign up to get the Scoop in your email inbox.
Top Scoops
• Did President Trump tell the widow of a Marine killed in Niger that her loved one “knew what he signed up for”? A congresswoman says yes. Trump says:
Democrat Congresswoman totally fabricated what I said to the wife of a soldier who died in action (and I have proof). Sad!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2017
• A former Fresnan was a memorable “Jeopardy!” contestant even before Alex Trebek gave the first answer. Then the game began, and the result was absolutely bonkers.
• A fire Tuesday evening at a small shopping center in Clovis destroyed three storefronts and threatened a nearby apartment complex.
• The city of Fresno hired a lawyer to advise Councilman Garry Bredefeld after the city clerk, who is African-American, complained about his remarks ripping NFL athletes who protest during the national anthem.
• A man charged with brutally killing a relative’s poodle while family members watched pleading no contest in court Tuesday.
• An unconventional candidate with an unconventional worldview – how about a 12,000-member legislature? – brought his run for governor to Fresno. Our Tim Sheehan had questions.
Watch This Video
• Our strange, beautiful and terrifying animal world ...
Good Stuff to Know
• Free Dutch Bros. coffee and a flu shot. Sure, why not? We can think of worse combinations.
• A Fresno grandma turned $2 into $1.2 million with a California Lottery scratcher.
• How is a Fresno State football defense with largely the same young men from last season suddenly looking like the ‘85 Bears?
• Us: Starbucks couldn’t possibly top the audacity of the Unicorn Frappucccino. Starbucks: Hold my grande.
Outrè Scoops
• As Halloween approaches, a warning to would-be creepy clowns: Don’t. Just ... don’t.
• When called on it in a Yelp review, a Long Beach restaurant admitted it outsources its chicken – from Popeyes.
Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59
Comments