Big fire in Clovis. Big drama on ‘Jeopardy!’ Big warning to creepy clowns

1:11 Here's how to make Tokyo Garden's signature drink Pause

0:21 Fire consumes Shaw Avenue commercial building in Clovis

2:26 'Crazy' Florida policewoman barehands an anaconda, places it into custody

1:30 Fire's devastation in Santa Rosa seen from above

2:38 Impressed yet? Fresno State off to 3-0 start in conference play

2:07 Fresno city council clerk gets an emotional apology from Councilman Oliver Baines

1:06 FBI: Hang up on callers claiming to have kidnapped loved ones

2:36 NC boy's gravestone repossessed by minister after family didn't pay the full bill

1:15 Thieves are targeting pharmacies for codeine-based cough syrup, Fresno police warn